Gmail, almost the end? A rumor spread quickly

“Google is killing Gmail”, a rumor about the end of Gmail is spreading like wildfire. Google denied this.

There has been a lot of confusion on the social network in recent hours, and for good reason: a screenshot of an e-mail that appeared to come directly from Google has resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Gmail is going out. …

The image in question, viewed by more than a million curious people, announced the end of operations for Gmail on August 1 – no more sending, receiving or storing your emails.

But now, this story was off the mark. The email was hijacked and edited to actually talk about the end of support for the basic HTML version of Gmail, a change that happened months ago.

Gmail is here to stay. — Gmail (@gmail) February 22, 2024 This content is blocked because you have not accepted cookies and other trackers. This content is provided by Twitter.

However, this was enough to create a mini-tornado on the web and Google But the information was denied.

Does Google Cemetery mean anything to you?

Google actually has a reputation for terminating some of its services, so much so that we talk about the “Google Graveyard”.

From Google Reader to Google+, the company doesn’t hesitate to clean it up when it deems it necessary. Among these, we can cite Google Clips, Stadia, Inbox via Gmail, YouTube Gaming, Google Trips, Google Allo, Google Plus, Google Goggles, Google Talk, Chromebook Pixel, Project Ara, Picasa, MyTracks, Google Nexus series, Google Latitude. and Nexus Q, to name a few.

But imagining them shutting down Gmail is a bit of a stretch, isn’t it?