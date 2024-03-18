Glioblastoma: Is it the deadliest brain tumor?

Glioblastoma is one of the most serious brain tumors found in adults. But what exactly is it? Is it really the most dangerous brain tumor?

Cancer is currently the leading cause of death in France, representing a major public health challenge. Over the past four decades, significant advances have been made in the treatment of many types of cancer, including breast and prostate cancer, leading to significant increases in survival rates. However, brain cancer, especially glioblastoma, is a terrible and incurable disease. This aggressive form of brain tumor is characterized by resistance to conventional treatment and rapid relapse, which significantly limits the available therapeutic options. In most cases, the prognosis for patients with glioblastoma remains poor with an inevitable fatal outcome.

Glioblastoma: What exactly is this brain tumor?

Glioblastoma is a horrible form of brain tumor that begins Astrocytesor cells central nervous system. It can appear anywhere in the central nervous system, which makes it particularly insidious. This tumor is usually characterized by a very rapid evolution, often progressing only in Two to three months after its initial appearance. There are two distinct categories of glioblastoma: primary glioblastomas and secondary glioblastomas. A primary glioblastoma appears without an apparent link to a previous tumor And develop into a malignant entity from the start. other side, Secondary glioblastomas result from the transformation of an initially benign tumor into a malignant tumorwhich complicates diagnosis and management.

How does glioblastoma progress?

Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor, is characterized by rapid and aggressive growth. Over time, It tends to spread and infiltrate the surrounding tissues of the brain, Which often makes surgery difficult or even impossible. Despite treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, glioblastoma occurs Beat the odds and progress faster. Tumor cells can also acquire resistance to drugs, which complicates treatment. As a result, the course of the disease is often characteristic By progressive deterioration of the patient’s health condition and generally limited survivalHowever, research advances in targeted therapies and immunotherapy offer hope for better treatment options in the future.

What is stage 4 glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma Stage 4 is the most advanced stage of this form of brain cancer. It is characterized by rapid tumor growth and aggressive invasion of surrounding brain tissue. At this stage, the tumor is usually large and can exert significant pressure on vital brain structures, leading to symptoms. Severe neurological conditions such as severe headaches, cognitive disturbances, vision disturbances and seizures. Patients with stage 4 glioblastoma often have a very poor prognosis, with a generally short median survival despite aggressive treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

Glioblastoma: Care and Lifespan

Glioblastoma (GBM) is classified as such The most massive, aggressive and malignant tumor At the level of the central nervous system. Its frequency is relatively rare, with only one occurrence 3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (See Pasteur Institute’s Research Journal). Unfortunately, it is an incurable form of cancer, with an average survival time Usually no more than 14.6 months after initial diagnosis. However, treatment protocols exist, including post-operative infusions Despite radiotherapy and chemotherapy, GBM relapse is an almost insurmountable challenge. This enormous tumor shows great resistance to treatment.

