Girondins4ever who will react favorably: He can even talk to his parents within 48 hours.

Albert Ellis and Donatian Gomis collided violently 30 seconds into the match. The Girondins de Bordeaux striker did not get up and after an eight-minute long examination, he was finally held at head level, then transferred to Pellegrine Hospital (CHU) on a stretcher. When we found out he was conscious, he had a cold at the end of the match, as he was put into an artificial coma. At the same time, a few hours later, we learned that Albert Ellis had undergone the first successful operation on the skull (trepanation) to remove an extradural hematoma that was pressing on his brain.

A few hours later, the Scapular Club’s official press release confirmed all the press information, with one small sentence, however, namely that “It is still impossible to comment on Albert’s vital and functional prognosis”.

This evening, the Honduran press said little more. Indeed, Honduran media close to Diaz, the player and the Bordeaux striker’s family, report that the international “Responding favorably to the operation he underwent on Saturday for craniocerebral trauma (…) the footballer emerges from the induced coma he was in”.

Indeed, the media explains that the neurologists treating his case decided to reduce the amount of sedatives he had started taking.

“We have learned from good sources that his parents have been informed that they will be able to speak to their son within the next 48 hours” (Dies)

Moreover, tests are planned on his brain in the coming hours, to see if there will be any after-effects. On this topic, and to learn more, Honduran media contacted and spoke with the renowned neurosurgeon, Eduardo NazarTo know more.

“After this type of blow, there is usually inflammation in the brain and a decompressive craniectomy may be performed. I don’t know what it was done because they didn’t release the imaging studies, but what we do know is that the shot causes hemorrhage or edema in the brain that increases the pressure inside the skull, if there is a blood clot. Blood is extracted through this operation. After such a major surgery, the patient is usually kept in an induced coma, this slows down the brain’s metabolism to allow it to recover better and after-effects if the injury is severe. However, in many cases you can go out without after-effects, but if there are any you will have to go through a physiotherapy process to recover (…) Until we do the damage to Alice’s brain it is impossible to know. There is something that needs to be mentioned: there may be consequences that affect the motor domain, recovery is uncertain, consequences may be permanent and there is no complete recovery for him to return to normal. The practice of the game, but for the moment, it is too early to know the consequences of this. What is important is that the patient’s age is a factor in good prognosis, that he is young and in good health.”

We are now awaiting confirmation of this good news in the coming days.