Girondins de Bordeaux: Albert Ellis underwent an operation on his skull last night, his condition is worrying

Concerns abound this Sunday morning surrounding the health of Girondins striker Albert Ellis. last night, The 28-year-old Honduran suffered a very violent blow to the head During the Ligue 2 match between Bordeaux and Guingamp. Left conscious on a stretcher, He was then placed in an artificial coma and was cared for by the intensive care unit of CHU Pellegrin.

at night, He had his first cranial operation. He underwent “Trepanation”. That means the extradural hematoma pressing on his brain had drained. The operation was successfully carried out But his health is worrying. At this point it is impossible to say if he is completely out of the woods.

Still in intensive care

Now we have to wait for two very important things. First, it wakes up and it may take some time. Depending on his medical progress, doctors may decide to put him in an artificial coma so his brain can repair itself. later, We have to wait for the extradural hematoma to subside to get the first clear image of his brain and know possible neurological sequelae.

Albert Ellis on the ground after his head collided with Guingampais. © Maxppp

In this fight, he is accompanied by his loved ones, especially his parents who are visiting Bordeaux to watch him play. On the club side, Girondins president Gerard López and sports director Edmar López have been curling up on their couches since last night. The players will meet in a few minutes at the Hellan training center for a clean-up, surely with a very strong thought for their teammates.

“I almost cried”

At the stadium, players and coaches didn’t feel like talking about football last night. On the Bordeaux or Breton side. For them, the match ended in the 34th second of the game. “There is a cross, I cut the ball and try to return it, Defender Donatian Gomis explains. I think he hits the ball first, I hit him. For a second I was stunned too. He lost consciousness.” Immediately Pedro Diaz, the Girondins midfielder, became aware of the shock. He runs towards her and calls for help.

Albert Ellis entering the field with the match against Guingamp. © Maxpp

“It happened very quickly. I got up, I saw him on the ground, it wasn’t very nice to see. These are the things we don’t like to see. The doctors closed his head, put on oxygen”, Enzo Basilio continues, en avant doorman. For long minutes, 22 actors will surround the Honduran, while it is evacuated. Some even pray. “I’ve never experienced this in my career. It’s really hard, I almost cried,” Navy and White’s goalkeeper Carl-Johann Johnson concedes.