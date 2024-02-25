Girl dies after getting stuck in sand on Florida beach

Florida, United States.-A tragedy happened in the last hours the beach Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, in Broward County, in FloridaUSA. Sloan Mattingly, a seven-year-old girl, died after being trapped in a dug hole. Sand. His 9-year-old brother is hospitalized. According to the known details, this family had gone for a vacation from Indiana.

Little children were having fun in the sand, digging a big hole that suddenly collapsed while they were inside. When they saw that the minors were trapped, their parents rushed to get them out and tourists in the area also joined in. The elder brother was covered with sand up to his chest, but the girl was completely buried.

It took four minutes for emergency services to reach the scene. “My God, they’re still digging and screaming. Oh my god… they can’t find her,” people could be heard shouting. After several minutes they were able to rescue the minor and take him to Broward Health Medical Center, but Sloan was pronounced dead after several attempts to revive him. It is unclear how long they were buried and the investigation remains open.

