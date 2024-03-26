GiantX wins against Team Heretics, and validates its qualification for the LEC Spring Split Playoffs

The LEC Spring Split 2024 will resume competition on Day 3 of the third week of the regular season. At the end of a somewhat one-sided match, GiantX quickly managed to get the upper hand on Team Heretics, thus earning themselves another win and validating their qualification for the playoffs.

Team Heretics is taken aback

The final day of the LEC Spring Split 2024 regular season kicks off in earnest. Rival teams are redoubling their efforts, some to make it to the Top 8 and playoffs, others to optimize their position for the finals. Of these, five groups have already confirmed their presence in the final dance, leaving three precious sesame seeds to be distributed. The start of the day is marked by a clash between Team Heretics and GiantX, two teams with different objectives, but one common ambition: victory. This meeting promises to be very intense, with each team having a lot to gain in this fierce battle for victory and a better position in the LEC Spring Split 2024 hierarchy.

Team Heretics, currently atop the standings with giants G2 and Fnatic, has a record of six wins and two losses. Assured of a playoff berth, the team has certainly been a revelation this Spring Split, showing a good level of play and a four-game winning streak. The successful integration of his two recruits during the offseason contributed greatly to this success, making the Heretics a team in excellent shape. For its part, GiantX, ranked 6th and tied with MAD Lions KOI and SK Gaming, finds itself in a delicate position. With a total of three wins to five losses, the team finds itself in a battle to secure one of the last spots available for the playoffs. Despite a trip littered with difficulties at this Spring Split, with the level of play considered low, GiantX was able to perform well with two decisive wins against Disease and Vitality. These recent successes offer a breath of hope and merit.

A somewhat unexpected qualification

To start the day, Team Heretics take on GiantX in a game that starts off on a quiet note. However, this reserve did not last, as from the eighth minute, the rivalry intensified with the first significant clash, which gave first blood to Team Heretics. At 10 minutes, the situation is tense, Team Heretics secure six void larvae while GiantX takes the first dragon. The momentum of the game began to change around the 12th minute during the decisive botlane clash. This is where GiantX really started to mark his territory, getting a few kills and capturing another dragon. This rise to power did not stop there. GiantX continued on this path, solidifying his lead with additional kills and successive captures of the third and fourth dragons, allowing him to obtain the Dragon Soul, a crucial strategic advantage.

The key moment of this meeting occurred in the 25th minute, during a crucial team fight for control of Nashor. GiantX dominated this team fight with relative ease, taking a significant lead with the Baron Nashor buff. With this advantage in hand, they launched a methodical offensive against the Heretics base. After a while, GiantX, armed with confidence from his previous successes and the Baron buff, launched another attack. They engaged in a decisive battle, gaining the advantage over Team Heretics in a head-to-head encounter. This victory in a team fight opened the way for Team Heretics’ Nexus, which she quickly destroyed, sealing their victory with authority. With this victory, the 3rd in a row, GiantX finally validates its qualification for the playoffs.

LEC Spring Split Week 3 Results

Friday 22 March

finish GIANTX snap regular season

finish BDS obsessive regular season

finish G2 Esports SK Gaming regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI Team heretics regular season

finish Team spirit Carmine Corp regular season

Saturday 23 March

finish SK Gaming obsessive regular season

finish Team spirit GIANTX regular season

finish BDS MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish snap G2 Esports regular season

finish Carmine Corp Team heretics regular season

Monday 25 March

finish Team heretics GIANTX regular season

finish snap SK Gaming regular season

finish obsessive MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish G2 Esports Team spirit regular season

finish Carmine Corp BDS regular season

Tie-break / Match for 8th place

finish snap SK Gaming regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings