GiantX outclasses Team Vitality, keeping hopes of qualifying for LEC Spring Split playoffs alive

The third week of the season continues with a very important match for GiantX who faced Team Vitality. Taking control from the start of the lane phase, the Spanish team pulled off a surprise win in the game, thus remaining in the race to qualify for the LEC Spring Split playoffs.

GiantX remains in the playoff race

Day two of this third and final week of the 2024 LEC Spring Split continues with the anticipated duel between Team Vitality and GiantX. The match in Bo1 takes place in a crucial context for two teams, each with very different objectives at this crucial stage of the championship. The match represents a chance for Vitality to cement its place among the leaders, while for GiantX, it’s a chance to bounce back and show that qualification hopes are still possible.

Team Vitality, currently second in the standings with five wins from seven matches, showed a marked improvement from their performance at the Winter Split. The team, displaying consistency and unity on stage, was able to raise its level of play, showing real ambition to be among the serious contenders for the playoffs. The challenge for Vitality is to maintain this positive momentum and secure its place at the top of the table. On the other hand, 7th-ranked GiantX are having a tough time this spring split with just two wins in seven matches. The level of play displayed remains alarming, revealing significant flaws that require immediate adjustments. However, the team managed to capitalize on their last encounter against Rog, achieving a victory that, despite being against a much tougher opponent, could prove valuable for the troops’ morale.

A victory that shakes up the bottom of the table rankings

The 2nd match of the day pitted Vitality against GiantX, with an impressive start to the game for the Spanish team. GiantX took an early lead by getting first blood, then doubled their lead before the first five minutes. This excellent start continued with the capture of the first dragon, which marked an early game dominated by GiantX, especially in the botlane where the duo quickly gained the upper hand in resources and experience. Faced with this pressure, Vitality attempted to slow down and resist GiantX’s advance. Before the 15th minute, GiantX solidified their lead with another Dragon, but Vitality started by starting a team fight on the botlane, allowing them to cut their delay on the golds a bit.

The momentum of the match continued to evolve, and in the 17th minute, GiantX responded with a successful team fight in the middle, securing their third Dragon. As the match progressed past the 20th minute mark, the two teams were neck and neck in terms of gold, but the decisive team fight near the Dragons turned in GiantX’s favor, taking not only Atma but soon Nashor as well. Despite some tactical mistakes on both sides, Vitality was able to capitalize on a mistake made by GiantX, though the reciprocity of these mistakes kept the suspense alive. Under pressure from a triple buff in GiantX’s favor, Vitality valiantly defended their base, but finally succumbed during a decisive team fight in the 36th minute.

Schedule and results for Week 3 of the LEC Spring Split

Monday 25 March



5:00 p.m Team heretics GIANTX regular season

5:45 p.m snap SK Gaming regular season

6:30 p.m obsessive MAD Lions KOI regular season

7:15 p.m G2 Esports Team spirit regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp BDS regular season

