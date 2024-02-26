Giant spiders threaten many major American cities

Spiders are often disturbed by urban environments due to noise and wind disturbance caused by major roads. But according to a study published in Arthropoda and by Riley CNN Sunday February 25, 2024 One species native to Asia appears to be an exception: the Zoro spider (Trichonephylla clavata). It has a feature that could allow it to invade all major American cities.

Little bothered by cities

In detail, giant spiders can measure ten centimeters long, about the size of the palm of a hand. Characterized by their yellow stripes and red spots, they were first grown in countries such as Japan, Korea and China before being accidentally introduced to the United States around 2013, according to information from the University of Georgia.

They then quickly spread to the south of the country, especially near major roads. “This is surprising because vibrations caused by busy roads normally interfere with spiders’ ability to hunt.”, researchers note. But in their study based on 350 tests, they were able to show that the spiders were slightly disturbed by this stream of stimuli. They maintain the same weight as other spiders in this environment which is generally unfavorable for their survival.

Potential threat to other species

Based on these results, scientists wondered how far this migration would extend, so that zoros could fly their offspring up to 160 kilometers from their birthplace. While these spiders are venomous, their fangs are unable to pierce human skin, making them harmless to humans. They don’t need to be killed, emphasized Andy Davis, a University of Georgia researcher and lead author of the study.

On the other hand, their proliferation without guards can cause problems for native species. If loud “Shy and non-aggressive towards other spiders”, their increasingly large numbers may eventually deprive other species of their resources, forcing them to move. However, the impact of these invasive species on ecosystems is currently uncertain.