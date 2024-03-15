Giant Felix LeBrun qualified for the semi-finals of Smash Singapore

9:44

Felix LeBrun’s first reaction to the speaker’s microphone. “She (Achanta) played an unbelievable tournament. Her first set was very good, it was tough so I’m happy with how it went.”

On his next opponent (German Dang Qiu or Chinese Chuqin Wang): “They are both great players. In Frankfurt, I beat Dang 3-0 and in the last World Team Championship I lost to Wang 3-0. We will see. Who will I play and We will adopt a strategy to account for the opposition.”