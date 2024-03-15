Giant Felix LeBrun qualified for the semi-finals of Smash Singapore
Maybe heavy for Felix LeBrun in the semi-finals
In the semi-finals, Felix LeBrun will face the winner of the match between Germany’s Dang Qiu or China’s Chuqin Wang, the world No. 2 and the heavy favorite in this encounter. France has bad memories of its last match against China: a dry defeat (3-0) in the final of the last World Team Championship.
The joy of Felix LeBrun
Felix LeBrun’s first reaction to the speaker’s microphone. “She (Achanta) played an unbelievable tournament. Her first set was very good, it was tough so I’m happy with how it went.”
On his next opponent (German Dang Qiu or Chinese Chuqin Wang): “They are both great players. In Frankfurt, I beat Dang 3-0 and in the last World Team Championship I lost to Wang 3-0. We will see. Who will I play and We will adopt a strategy to account for the opposition.”
It’s over, Felix LeBrun is in the semi-finals
Felix LeBrun qualified for the semifinals of Smash Singapore with a five-set win over India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8
Time out for LeBrun before serving for the match
Felix LeBrun takes a timeout before serving for the match. The Indian team has managed to save two match points.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 9-11, 10-8
Four match points for LeBrun
Four match points for Felix LeBrun!
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 9-11, 10-6
LeBrun takes off!
LeBrun’s backhand serve surprises Achanta who is unable to catch it. The French equalize, then immediately go in front.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 9-11, 9-6
Felix LeBrun recovers, urged by Achanta
Sharath Kamal Achanta (who is not with the coach during this tournament) pleads to take time out after Felix LeBrun’s good series which is just one point down in the fifth round.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 9-11, 4-5
Be careful, Achanta continues its momentum
Following a more consistent fourth set, Sharath Kamal Achanta moves into the fifth set and leads very widely. Felix LeBrun no longer manages to surprise his opponent.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 9-11, 1-5
Achanta takes the fourth set
Félix Lebrun, who saved two set points before breaking, opened the fourth set for Achanta after a flurry of blows.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 9-11
Achanta lifts
Felix LeBrun was a bit upset after Ashanta equalized in the 4th set.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 6-6
LeBrun is already ahead
Felix LeBrun is not resting and is already 5-1 in the fourth round.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 5-1
That done, Felix LeBrun leads three sets to nil
The road to the semi-finals opens a bit more for Felix LeBrun who now leads three sets to nil after a very strong third round (11-7).
F.LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 11-7
Felix LeBrun closes in the third set
Three set points for Felix LeBrun in the third set.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 10-7
Powerful shocks for mini-breaks
Felix LeBrun makes a mini-break with a powerful backhand along the line.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 6-3
In the third round it is more strict
After leading in the second set, Felix LeBrun focused on the third set. It leads but it is tighter.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2, 5-3
Another supersonic set for Felix LeBrun, on fire
Felix LeBrun is already two sets to nil against the Indian Achanta. He performed only 11-2 in the second set.
F. LeBrun – Achanta: 11-9, 11-2
Lebrun unfolds
Felix LeBrun is eliminated in the second round and is now 9-1!
F.Lebrun – Achanta: 11-9, 9-1
Oh LeBrun’s big save!
Felix LeBrun started strong in the second set. He leads 5-1 after a big save behind the table: 11-9, 5-1.
First set for Felix LeBrun
Felix Lebrun won the first set by being aggressive in the last two exchanges: 11-9. He leads zero sets (matches in four winning sets).
Achanta equalizes at the end of the set
Ouch, Achanta is back on LeBrun: 9-9
Achanta lifts
The Indian player leads France by just one point: 8-7.
LeBrun increases his lead
Felix LeBrun leads by four points in the first set: 7-3.
Things are going well for Felix LeBrun
Felix Lebrun starts strong and leads 3-0 by winning both points on the opponent’s serve before sending in a sharp backhand.
Felix LeBrun is heating up
The quarter final between Felix LeBrun (17 years old, 6th in the world) and Indian Sharath Kamal Achanta (41 years old, 88th in the world) is approaching. The latter won the toss and will serve first. Both men are heating up.
Chen won, Felix LeBrun’s match came close
China’s Xingtong Chen defeated world number one Yingsha Sun (4-2; 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-8).
Sun saves a match point!
The ball hits the edge, what madness!
And Surya who comes back from 2 sets to 3!
What a game! Then there is the truly ideal aperitif before Felix LeBrun’s match.
And Chen takes the third set!
After some pretty exceptional issues! It’s 1 to 3 sets for Chen (as a reminder, it’s played in 4 winning sets).
Surya takes the third set!
Let’s go for a legendary marathon match waiting for Felix LeBrun.
We await the end of the women’s quarter between the two Chinese
For the moment, world No. 1 Sun is led 2 sets to nil by Chen, who is ranked sixth in the world. Felix LeBrun’s quarterfinals are right after.
Meeting to follow on RMC Sport YouTube and Twitch channels
Felix LeBrun’s quarter-finals can be followed on RMC Sport’s YouTube and Twitch channels.
RMC Sport is delighted to be able to broadcast the elite world table tennis circuit for free this Olympic year to follow the crazy path of the new stars of the French sport, the Lebrun brothers. This circuit consists of 25 tournaments.
A grand smash first quarter for Felix LeBrun
Felix LeBrun is playing the first quarter of his young career at the Grand Smash tournament (a category created in 2020 introduced as the equivalent of the Grand Slam in tennis). To achieve this, the Frenchman won against Swede Kristian Karlsson (3-0; 12-10, 11-6, 11-9).
Hello everyone
Welcome to us live to follow the quarter final of young Frenchman Felix Lebrun (17 years) against veteran Indian Sharath Kamal Achanta (41 years) at Smash Singapore (equivalent to Grand Slam in tennis) from this Friday. 8:15 am