Get €50 for free in one click on the Steam Store!

Hello gamers! If you’re on Steam, you have a chance to win $50 in store credit thanks to a limited offer, but you’ll have to act fast because the winner will be announced this Friday.

You can find tons of amazing games on Steam right now, with even more coming later this year. Star Wars fans will certainly be interested in the upcoming release of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection next month, which will bring the critically acclaimed multiplayer games back online. And if you’re looking for something to play right now, Helldivers 2 has quickly become one of the most successful games on Steam, and is the perfect choice for lovers of intergalactic democracy.

If you’re looking to save money, don’t worry, because there’s an endless supply of free games to download and keep in your library, as well as a chance to win free gift cards to spend on your next purchase.

The free Steam Games Twitter account is offering a $50 store credit gift card, and entering the contest is remarkably easy.

All you need to do is follow the account, as well as DPVR who generously sponsors the competition. Then you need to retweet the tweet and comment DPVR E4 4K 120Hz to enter the competition.

Then you just have to wait until March 1st, which is this Friday, to see if you’re lucky enough to win a gift card. Of course there can only be one winner, so don’t be disappointed if you don’t get it this time, although similar competitions are quite regular, so there will be other opportunities to win free gifts.

If you’re interested in winning $50 to spend on some games, enter the contest before this Friday for a chance to win. See you soon on Steam!

Your pop culture and gaming aficionado,

Dylan