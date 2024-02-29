Technology

Get €50 for free in one click on the Steam Store!

Photo of Admin Admin41 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Hello gamers! If you’re on Steam, you have a chance to win $50 in store credit thanks to a limited offer, but you’ll have to act fast because the winner will be announced this Friday.

You can find tons of amazing games on Steam right now, with even more coming later this year. Star Wars fans will certainly be interested in the upcoming release of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection next month, which will bring the critically acclaimed multiplayer games back online. And if you’re looking for something to play right now, Helldivers 2 has quickly become one of the most successful games on Steam, and is the perfect choice for lovers of intergalactic democracy.

If you’re looking to save money, don’t worry, because there’s an endless supply of free games to download and keep in your library, as well as a chance to win free gift cards to spend on your next purchase.

The free Steam Games Twitter account is offering a $50 store credit gift card, and entering the contest is remarkably easy.

All you need to do is follow the account, as well as DPVR who generously sponsors the competition. Then you need to retweet the tweet and comment DPVR E4 4K 120Hz to enter the competition.

Then you just have to wait until March 1st, which is this Friday, to see if you’re lucky enough to win a gift card. Of course there can only be one winner, so don’t be disappointed if you don’t get it this time, although similar competitions are quite regular, so there will be other opportunities to win free gifts.

If you’re interested in winning $50 to spend on some games, enter the contest before this Friday for a chance to win. See you soon on Steam!

Your pop culture and gaming aficionado,

Dylan

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin41 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

An American probe sent its first images of the south side of the Moon

3 days ago

FraudGPT, the dreaded ChatGPT clone that can facilitate cybercrime

January 22, 2024

A new Redfall update is now available: Details | Xbox

January 24, 2024

Suku Drive: How to get and use 75 GB for free

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button