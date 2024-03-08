German Taurus missiles at the center of the conflict between Paris and Berlin

A German-Swedish Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile is on display during a visit by the prime minister of the state of Bavaria with manufacturer MBDA in Schrobenhausen, Germany, March 5.

Sebastian Picnic/AFP



Analysis – Germany justified its refusal by insisting that delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine would require the commitment of Bundeswehr troops on Ukrainian soil.

At the center of the debate between France and Germany over the war in Ukraine, the long-range Taurus missile has become a symbol. Like its French cousins ​​Scalp and British Storm Shadow, which is already in Ukraine, it can shake the Kerch bridge built by the Kremlin after the annexation of Crimea to connect Russia to the peninsula. And thereby weakened the Russian military establishment and Vladimir Putin’s power in the region. Is this why Chancellor Olaf Scholz is denying it to Volodymyr Zelensky despite the pressure of his opposition and being part of his coalition? Like the Mistral, the warships that Nicolas Sarkozy wants to sell to Russia, or the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia that Chancellor Angela Merkel has refused to hand over, the symbol is seen in the political backdrop of relations with Moscow. At the heart of the conversation between German generals that was overheard and broadcast by the Russians … This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 80% left to discover. Flash sale €4.49/month for 12 months Already subscribed? enter

