Gennaro Gattuso at OM, it’s over
After an already disappointing draw against Shakhtior Donetsk (2-2, Thursday) in the first leg of the Europa League, OM leaders believed that Gennaro Gattuso (46 years old) was still the coach who could turn the team around, and they assured that the trip to Brest would be his Will not be decisive for the future.
But the Marseilles were so weak on Sunday in Brittany that their defeat in numerical superiority (0-1) made the Italian’s position untenable. While they play their qualifier against Chakhtior at the Velodrome on Thursday, they have now decided to part ways with Gattuso, who succeeded Marcelino at the end of September for a year plus an optional year. The former midfielder left the command this Monday afternoon. He greeted the players, to whom he announced it was over, and the staff at the end of the morning. Sadly, he logically accepted his management’s decision. And we should move towards an amicable breakup.
Christophe Gaultier, Jean-Louis Gasset potential in the viewfinder
Before Gattuso took over, Jacques Abardonado took over on an interim basis and is still there, but OM leaders have long been interested in Christophe Gaultier (57), who has many supporters at the club. They wanted to lure him a few months ago but allegations of racism leveled at him at OGC Nice prevented them from going ahead. Galtier’s trial took place in December, and Koch was cleared. It is currently deployed in Al-Duhail, Qatar, until 2025.
If his arrival is not possible before next season, the Marseille leaders want to bring in Jean-Louis Gasset (70) in an interim role until the end of the season. Marseille leaders want the new coach to be on the bench against Donetsk at the Velodrome from Thursday. While Gattuso has privately and publicly reiterated his helplessness against the squad’s mental deficiencies, he is looking for a technician capable of bringing psychological resilience, speaking French to better convey his messages.
They don’t want to gamble and lean towards a veteran profile, agreeing to a commitment without a guarantee of being there next season. The robot portrait perfectly suits Gasset – who has agreed a contract until the end of the season – and ex-Marseille Stephanois remembers that he has already moved around the greens spectacularly.
Appointed as the head of the Ivorian selection in May 2022, he resigned from his position at the end of the first round of the last African Cup of Nations, which was eventually won by Côte d’Ivoire under the command of Emers Fay. Sabri Lamouchi (52 years, free after leaving Cardiff in June 2023) has also been named among possible successors.
