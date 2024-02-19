Gennaro Gattuso at OM, it’s over

Christophe Gaultier, Jean-Louis Gasset potential in the viewfinder

Before Gattuso took over, Jacques Abardonado took over on an interim basis and is still there, but OM leaders have long been interested in Christophe Gaultier (57), who has many supporters at the club. They wanted to lure him a few months ago but allegations of racism leveled at him at OGC Nice prevented them from going ahead. Galtier’s trial took place in December, and Koch was cleared. It is currently deployed in Al-Duhail, Qatar, until 2025.

If his arrival is not possible before next season, the Marseille leaders want to bring in Jean-Louis Gasset (70) in an interim role until the end of the season. Marseille leaders want the new coach to be on the bench against Donetsk at the Velodrome from Thursday. While Gattuso has privately and publicly reiterated his helplessness against the squad’s mental deficiencies, he is looking for a technician capable of bringing psychological resilience, speaking French to better convey his messages.