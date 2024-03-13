Generative AI could boost French GDP by 400 billion euros by 2030

Generative AI, the future engine of growth for the French economy? The report of the inter-ministerial committee on generative artificial intelligence, which will be officially presented to President Emmanuel Macron, this Wednesday at the Elysee, will be finished. The result of six months of work by a committee of fifteen French experts on the subject, also based on a consultation with 7,000 citizens.

His mission? Issue recommendations on French strategy, take stock of current capabilities, or even pGenerates statistics on the economic impact of Generative AI. As a preview of the report, Elysee released the first excerpts from the report to the press this Tuesday: “ committee Gives its recommendations for making France a leading nation in artificial intelligence. It represents an operational, realistic, ambitious and viable position for the long term. »

The impact of artificial intelligence tends to be positive

Economist Philippe Agion, co-director of the committee with researcher Anne Bouverot, will present the report. Unprecedented statistics on the value creation potential of AI », says Elysee. The conclusions would be clear: the positive effects of generative AI on employment should far outweigh the negative effects. An entire chapter is also devoted to the theme “AI that creates or destroys jobs”. ” The report cites a potential increase in GDP of 250 to 400 billion euros by 2030 due to AI. », presidential figure. As a reminder, the GDP in 2022 was 2,640 billion euros.

Another previously announced detail: 19 out of 20 jobs will be made up of tasks impossible to replace by AI. Suffice it to draw your attention to the full report to be presented tomorrow, and which will be analysed Gallery.

“Artificial intelligence giants are less interested in racism and sexist prejudice than in performance race” (Margaret Mitchell, Hugging Face)

In addition to the effects on the economy, the committee will address questions of training the population in AI, financing the technology, access to data necessary for the proper functioning of AI, and public research on the subject. ” Some clues put France on the map of major AI countries », we welcome from the presidency.

As evidence, more than 600 startups specializing in the topic are cited; European figures in generative AI including headliners Mistral but also LightOn, Giscard, Photoroom and Dust; or the recognition of French skills in academic training.

Élysée now intends to build on this inventory and strengthen the French position thanks to the report’s conclusions, in order to better prepare for the highly anticipated International Summit on Artificial Intelligence to be held in France later in the year.