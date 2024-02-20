Gattuso’s grim observation about the team, big reveal about his relationship with Longoria

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Moussa Diaby’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Olympique de Marseille should soon announce the departure of Gennaro Gattuso. A few months after his arrival, the Italian, who seemed clearly without solutions, would give way to Jean-Louis Gasset. Seemingly unable to improve the solution, the 2006 world champions believed that his management was blind to the real value of the team, according to L’Equipe, where he “lacked a leader in his team, mental strength, but also quality.” They may also have had little taste for their choice of leaders during the winter transfer window.

Is Gattuso very tough with his group in private?

Sports Daily also reports that her relationship with Pablo Longoria was far from the Spaniard’s with Marcelino. So the closeness between the two men was not right. Meanwhile, the Transalpine coach judged his group harshly in private and his comments on Sunday evening where he claimed he was not “mentally ready” did not go down too well with his superiors, with the first breakup coming in the match against Strasbourg on 25 November. . .

However, it is indeed an amicable breakup that will be negotiated between the two parties and Gattuso was praised by club staff during his stay. Far from showing the anger that characterizes him as a player, his management decided to make their decision this Monday morning.