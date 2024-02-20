Football – Mercato – OM

Gattuso’s departure: The unexpected return envisioned by OM?

Published on February 20, 2024 at 1:45 am



Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living from my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

Gennaro Gattuso’s successor has already been found. Thanks on Monday morning after the second defeat in the championship on the Brest lawn this Sunday evening (1-0), the Italian technician will be replaced by the former coach of the Ivory Coast, Jean-Louis Gasset. Sabri Lamouchi, formerly of the Marseille club, was also one of the candidates.

was beaten by breast This Sunday, Gennaro Gattuso used his last cartridge. Without a solution, the Italian technician was told the end of his adventure this Monday morning. Gattuso Empty his locker and say goodbye to the Marseille group, sad, but aware that a change to the bench is necessary.

Gassett will replace Gattuso

As announced by team , Jean-Louis GassetWho left the Ivorian selection entirely African Cup of Nations, Would have agreed to act as interim until the end of the season. along with Ghislain Printant, He should be on the bench on Thursday during the play-offs Europa League to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Lamauchi was considered a route