Gattuso’s departure: The unexpected return envisioned by OM?
Published on February 20, 2024 at 1:45 am
Gennaro Gattuso’s successor has already been found. Thanks on Monday morning after the second defeat in the championship on the Brest lawn this Sunday evening (1-0), the Italian technician will be replaced by the former coach of the Ivory Coast, Jean-Louis Gasset. Sabri Lamouchi, formerly of the Marseille club, was also one of the candidates.
was beaten by breast This Sunday, Gennaro Gattuso used his last cartridge. Without a solution, the Italian technician was told the end of his adventure this Monday morning. Gattuso Empty his locker and say goodbye to the Marseille group, sad, but aware that a change to the bench is necessary.
Gassett will replace Gattuso
As announced by team, Jean-Louis GassetWho left the Ivorian selection entirely African Cup of Nations, Would have agreed to act as interim until the end of the season. along with Ghislain Printant, He should be on the bench on Thursday during the play-offs Europa League to face Shakhtar Donetsk.
Lamauchi was considered a route
According to teaml’Om Another candidate considered for the coaching post was: Sabri Lamouchi. Former coach of Rance He had the advantage of having already worn the Marseille jersey during the 2005–2006 season. Finally, the choice fell gazette, Who has a heavy task of upbringingOm in the ranking.