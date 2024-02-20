Football – Mercato – OM

Gattuso’s departure: OM meets with ex-PSG

Published on February 19, 2024 at 11:00 pm



Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living from my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

Gennaro Gattuso’s successor on the OM bench, Jean-Louis Gasset, has already confirmed his departure. The former Ivory Coast Elephants coach will finish the season before handing over to a new coach. Passed by PSG, Christophe Gaultier will be targeted. Discussions may well begin in the coming weeks.

Jean-Louis Gasset reaches OM. passed throughASSE Or Ivorian choice, former deputy Laurent Blanc will change Gennaro Gattuso Marseille on the bench until the end of the season. aged 70 years, will live with them Ghislain Printant, Former coach of Bastia, and will aim to reach the podium. But behind the scenes, we are already preparing for the sequel.

There is no contact between OM and Galtier

l’Om Working to find a coach who will start the next drill. Profile of Christophe Gaultier will be in small papers Pablo Longoria. For the moment, negotiations have not begun, but the presidentOm May move closer to the current coach soon‘Al-Duhayl.

Longoria prepares his attack