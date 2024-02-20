Sports

Gattuso’s departure: OM meets with ex-PSG

Football – Mercato – OM

Gattuso’s departure: OM meets with ex-PSG

Published on February 19, 2024 at 11:00 pm

Gennaro Gattuso’s successor on the OM bench, Jean-Louis Gasset, has already confirmed his departure. The former Ivory Coast Elephants coach will finish the season before handing over to a new coach. Passed by PSG, Christophe Gaultier will be targeted. Discussions may well begin in the coming weeks.

Jean-Louis Gasset reaches OM. passed throughASSE Or Ivorian choice, former deputy Laurent Blanc will change Gennaro Gattuso Marseille on the bench until the end of the season. aged 70 years, will live with them Ghislain Printant, Former coach of Bastia, and will aim to reach the podium. But behind the scenes, we are already preparing for the sequel.

There is no contact between OM and Galtier

l’Om Working to find a coach who will start the next drill. Profile of Christophe Gaultier will be in small papers Pablo Longoria. For the moment, negotiations have not begun, but the presidentOm May move closer to the current coach soon‘Al-Duhayl.

Longoria prepares his attack

According to information from RMC Sport, It is not impossible to seeOm Contact with Gaultier Due to the close bond that exists between the two parties in the coming weeks. Certain leaders, some of whom have passed onASSE as Stephen Tessier, May offer him succession Jean-Louis Gasset. In 2019, Galtier already mentioned a possible arrivalOm. ” If one day I am asked to come and manage OM, obviously it will touch me, it will surely be a matter of pride for Marseille that I am. But to tell you that it’s my dream and my career goal, that’s not true.” The native of was kept a secret Marseille. So we have to wait before knowing the end of the story. name of Paulo Fonseca (LOSC) Also comes back internally.

