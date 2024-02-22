Gassett’s update on Klose’s case ahead of his first match against Shakhtar

Asked this Thursday evening (9 pm) ahead of the return play-offs of the Europa League, the brand new OM coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, spoke about Jonathan Kloss. The right-back’s behavior was publicly targeted by Olympian Club sports adviser Mehdi Benatia last week. Words that excite social networks.

A group called up for his first outing on the Marseille bench by Jean-Louis Gasset was closely watched just hours before they faced Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League second leg of the 16 round in a match crucial to OM’s European future. Thursday. At the end of the morning, the names of the 19 players called up had been filtered out. And not only will the Olympian club have solid reinforcements in the middle with Jordan Veretout, but Jonathan Kloss is also present.

“I told him that I was there for four months, that I had a mission and we were going to complete it together”

Under the spotlight since last weekend and two public speeches by OM sports adviser Mehdi Benatia, who criticized concerns for “behaviour” from the French international. right side Will be there this Thursday. In an interview with Canal+ ahead of the match against the Ukrainian club, Gassett expressed his opinion on the 31-year-old, saying that yes, the latter was part of his plans.

“Jonathan Kloss is a player in the team that I know. I spoke to him, I told him that I’m there for four months, I have a mission and we’re going to finish it together. Everything that happened before, I don’t know.”

Starting last Sunday against Brest, a few minutes before the release of Benatia on Prime Video, the former Lensois did not allow OM to get their heads out of the water, far from it, because a Pierre Lis-Melouno goal late in the game (1-0) gave Marseille more Pushed into crisis, which led to the departure of Gennaro Gattuso.