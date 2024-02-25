Gasset confirms his successful baptism, Marseille resumes race to Europe

OM won against Montpellier this Sunday, at the end of the 23rd day of Ligue 1 (4-1). Three days after eliminating Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League, Jean-Louis Gasset’s side ended their poor run in the Championship.

Initial clearing now indicates a real improvement. OM dominated Montpellier this Sunday at the end of the 23rd day of Ligue 1 (4-1), three days after defeating Shakhtar Donetsk in the second leg of the Europa League (3-1). Two successes that validated Jean-Louis Gasset’s successful debut on the Marseille bench. After replacing Gennaro Gattuso, the former Ivory Coast coach revived a team that was on the brink of implosion.

Against MHSC, OM started badly, quickly conceding a goal to Musa El-Tamari after a big mistake from Samuel Gigot (5th). But Pau Lopez’s teammates, twice saved by their posts during the meeting, were able to find the mental resources to turn the situation around. Iliman Ndiaye, very lively in attack, equalized with his third goal in an OM jersey (31st), first at the Velodrome (all competitions combined).

Aubameyang’s double

Already decisive against Shakhtar, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then scored a double on an offer from Chancel Mbemba (43rd), then converting a penalty conceded by Iliman Ndiaye (62nd). At the end of the match (82nd) ​​Falaya added to the csc score from Sakho. Enough to cheer Marseille’s supporters, who made their voices heard in the stands to welcome this encouraging start to the chapter.

Prior to this weekend, the Olympians had gone six games without a win in the league. Here they are now in ninth place, five points behind the European places. The upgrade will be confirmed next Saturday in Clermont (9 pm) before hosting Villarreal on March 7 in the Round of 16 of the Europa League (9 pm). For Montpellier, on the other hand, the situation gets complicated. Michel Der Zakharian’s men, in 15th, are tied on points with Lorient, who are in the play-offs.