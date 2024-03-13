Gasoline up and diesel down, here are the prices this week

Diesel prices have fallen sharply compared to February, while gasoline prices have increased slightly on Wednesday, March 13.

Indeed, according to the specialized site, combustibles.org, this Wednesday, March 13, the price of diesel is 1.79 euros per liter. Compared to the same period last month, diesel prices fell by more than 2%, or about 4 euro cents per liter. As for petrol, there is an increase of 1 to 2 euro cents per litre. SP98 is sold at 1.93 euros per liter this Wednesday. For SP95, the average price in France is 1.87 euros per liter. For E10, it costs 1.85 euros per liter.

Let us tell you that fuel prices have been very volatile during the last 30 days. This is particularly linked to fluctuations in the oil markets. This Wednesday, the price of a barrel of Brent from the North Sea is shown at $82.19. A barrel of its American counterpart, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), for its part, shows $77.96. Apart from the situation in the Middle East and the Red Sea, China’s economic situation also affects the price of black gold.

And this, ” Amid concerns about the strength of China’s economy this year as the National People’s Congress signals Recovery measures have been relatively limited,” explained Bjarne Schieldrop, analyst at Seb. China has had to revise its growth forecast downwards, particularly due to a strained real estate sector. In addition to the situation in China, eyes are also on the United States where inflation started to pick up again in February. All these criteria mean that the oil markets remain particularly volatile, which makes predictions regarding the evolution of black gold prices almost impossible.

Uncertainty over the future of fuel inspections

Given that fuel prices in France have a direct impact on oil prices, it is very difficult to predict the evolution of prices at the pump in the coming weeks or even months. In this context of ups and downs, motorists are wondering about the future of fuel inspections. Last December, the economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, announced that its trigger threshold was set at 1.95 euros per liter. But in the meantime, economic growth has slowed and a 10 billion euro savings plan has been announced for 2024 alone. An austerity policy that calls into question fuel inspections.