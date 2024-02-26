Sports

Galthié, the new disaster?

Mathieu Jalibert’s knee injury, which could rule him out for the rest of the tournament, is a fresh blow to the France XV coach, who clearly doesn’t need him at the moment.

Clearly, nothing is going well for Fabian Galthy at the moment. After an opening slap against Ireland, then a gutsy and miraculous success in Scotland, France’s XV conceded a draw to taste defeat against Italy (13-13) on day three of the 6-nation tournament. And while the Blues are unfamiliar with the game, the French coach has again lost two vital elements of his back line.

In addition to Jonathan Dainty, who received a red card and should logically have received a suspension, Galthy also undoubtedly lost Mathieu Jalibert. The UBB opener suffered a left knee injury and seeing him on crutches at the end of the match is a very worrying image for the French XV (and for Jalibert’s club).

