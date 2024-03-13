G2 Esports picked up a victory against Carmine Corp to remain the only undefeated team in this LEC Spring Split.

The opening weekend of the LEC Spring Split 2024 regular season concluded with a match between G2 Esports and Karmine Corp. Despite a particularly difficult lane phase, Caps and his team managed to turn the situation to their advantage, thus earning themselves the victory and their third win of the season.

Experience (and smolder) has spoken

The first week of the 2024 LEC regular season ends on a high note with the highly anticipated clash between G2 Esports and Karmine Corp, concluding the third day of competition. This showdown is more than just a match; It is a display of strength and strategy where each team aims not only for victory, but also to cement their position in the league. For Carmine Corp, this is a chance to prove they can compete with the LEC giants, while G2 looks to maintain its winning streak and solidify its position as the undisputed leader at the start of the season.

Karmine Corp, with a mixed start of one win in two attempts, finds itself at a critical crossroads. The team has shown that it can capitalize on opponents’ mistakes to gain an advantage, while at times it is vulnerable to flaws that have the potential to sabotage its efforts. This match against G2 presents an opportunity to improve the situation and show a solid improvement in his game. On the other hand, G2 Esports started the season with impressive momentum, posting two consecutive victories that allowed it to share the ranking lead with the team. Vitality and Fnatic. Although the team showed some weakness in the early lanes, their mid game proved to be extremely effective, driving G2 to a convincing win thanks to solid strategy and explosive execution.

Once out of the ordinary, the G2 lens scares itself into phase

In a highly anticipated clash marking the end of a week, G2 Esports and Karmine Corp delivered a memorable match. The game started with an intense laning phase, with G2 adopting an aggressive strategy, especially on the botlane, without taking any unnecessary risks. However, this aggression was penalized by Carmine Corp who were able to use the opening to achieve a decisive double kill on the bot. This success in the early game allowed Carmine Corp to take the lead, giving themselves a 1k gold lead that quickly increased due to a team fight around the second dragon. Well executed by the French team, this operation gave them a significant lead of around 4k gold 15 minutes into the game, putting G2 in a fragile position.

As the game progressed past 20 minutes, Carmine Corp maintained their lead in gold, with the game seemingly well in hand. However, the long observation phase ended with a strategic move by G2, which turned the situation to their advantage thanks to a winning team fight in the midlane. This victory opened up an opportunity to recover Nashor, however Carmine Corp was able to respond effectively by bringing down a good number of opponents. The clash continued, a display of determination from both teams, but it was G2’s experience and formation that ultimately made the difference. Regaining control, G2 was able to gain momentum at the right time, exploiting weaknesses in Carmine Corp’s game plan, who, despite a promising start to the match, struggled to turn their advantage into a solid victory.

At the end of this thrilling duel, G2 Esports managed to turn the tide, winning the game and their third victory of this Spring Split. This success allowed him to climb to the top of the regular season rankings, highlighting his resilience and ability to deal with adversity.

Match results from Week 1 – Day 3

Monday March 11



finish snap BDS regular season

finish SK Gaming Team spirit regular season

finish GIANTX MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish Team heretics obsessed regular season

finish G2 Esports Carmine Corp regular season

