G2 Esports MAD Lions win against KOI, and LEC win Winter Split 2024

The 2024 LEC Winter Split Playoffs concluded on Sunday February 18, marked by the final between G2 Esports and MAD Lions KOI. After losing in the first round, Capps and his team managed to turn the tide by winning the next three matches. Thus, Samurai successfully defended their title of European Champion and qualified for MSI 2024.

A 13E European title for G2 Esports

The LEC Winter Split 2024 playoffs culminate with the long-awaited Bo5, grand final between G2 Esports and MAD Lions KOI. This decisive clash, the third and final weekend of qualifiers, promises an epic battle for the title of European champion and direct qualification for the Mid-Season Invitational 2024. While G2 Esports and MAD Lions prepare to enter KOI Arena. In this final Bo5, the stakes have never been higher. This showdown is the final showdown of the 2024 LEC Winter Split.

G2 Esports, the heavy favorite, reaches this final strong on its impressive run in the playoffs. With a convincing win, G2 confirmed their position as title contenders, showing incredible dominance, brilliantly overcoming the challenges posed by Fnatic. Last weekend’s crushing 3-0 win over BDS not only confirmed their superiority, but also their status as a dominant force to beat. The MAD Lions, for their part, have written an extraordinary story this Winter Split. Relegated to the losers bracket after an early loss to Fnatic, the team, made up mainly of rookies, defied all expectations by advancing throughout the bracket to reach the finals. His journey, marked by victories against opponents like Team Vitality, Fnatic and finally BDS, testifies to unwavering resilience and determination. MAD Lions KOI has proven to be the team that has experienced the most progress since the start of the season. However, his tendency to get into unnecessary fights at times could be his Achilles heel in this final.

Game 1

The first round started with MAD Lions taking the lead from the first moments, making an impressive start to the laning phase. The Spanish team quickly gained the advantage with several crucial kills, including Frescovi’s remarkable triplekill, establishing an early dominance with a 2k gold lead before the 10 minute mark. However, at the 12th minute, G2 capitalized on the MAD Lions’ mistake, stringing together four kills during a team fight, allowing for an almost complete hold on the matter of gold. The momentum of the game remained intense with another botlane clash, where the MAD Lions managed to regain the advantage, widening the gap again in the golds. Subsequently, both teams took a more measured approach, focusing on map control and vision capture, while maintaining the game’s fast pace.

At 20 minutes, MAD Lions maintained a strong lead of 3k gold and gained two more dragons, solidifying their position in the game. In the 22nd minute the MAD Lions won a big team fight around the Dragons, with Myrne performing a spectacular quadrikill. The victory earned MAD the first victory, marking a major turning point in the game. Before the 30th minute, with G2’s base already compromised, the MAD Lions launched a final assault, overrunning G2’s last defense and ending the game with a convincing victory. For G2, despite having moments of brilliance and the ability to get back into the game, difficulty maintaining pressure against a determined opponent like the MAD Lions was a major challenge.

Game 2

The second round started with the same intensity as the first, with G2 quickly taking the lead early in the laning phase. With first blood and a double kill on Hans Sama, G2 established a dominant presence on the map from the very first moments. At 10 minutes, G2 built a 1k gold lead, while MAD Lions responded by securing the first dragon in an attempt to reverse the emerging imbalance. During this laning phase, G2 showed more agility on the map, maintaining solid control of the map and vision, putting MAD in a difficult position to respond effectively. At 15 minutes, G2’s lead grew significantly, reaching 4k gold, while MAD struggled to find its place in the clash and had a significant impact on the flow of the game.

The turning point of the game came in the 20th minute, when G2 won the main midlane team fight, opening the way to secure the first dash of the game and widen the gap. This advantage allowed G2 to take complete control of the game, turning the game into a show of force. Before reaching the 25 minute mark, G2 made a decisive breakthrough into the enemy base, significantly weakening the MAD Lions’ defenses. In the 27th minute, G2 unsurprisingly won the final team fight, thus sealing their victory in this round and leveling the score in the Bo5 series.

Game 3

In the 3rd round of this tight series, the opening game took on a more measured pace, with both teams showing clear caution, aware of the stakes. MAD Lions scored first blood, applying significant pressure early in the lane phase, especially in the mid, which saw G2 slightly behind by 1k gold at 10 minutes despite capturing the first dragon. The intensity of the game increased after a quarter of an hour driven by the MAD Lions. However, G2 showed impressive resilience, winning a decisive midlane teamfight and another around Dragon, despite failing to secure the objective. Led by YiK, these victories allowed G2 to regain the advantage in terms of gold before 20 minutes, although the fight remained extremely close, with both teams constantly throwing blows.

The MAD Lions attempted Nashor in stealth mode, managing to capture him, but at the cost of conceding a few kills, thus giving G2 the lead. In the 27th minute, G2 capitalized on this opportunity, winning a significant team fight during a MAD Lions push attempt, then scored another midlane success, securing Soul. The decisive moment came in the 31st minute, where G2 dominated a key topside clash, giving Nashor a chance to catch up. Armed with this advantage, G2 quickly set up a siege of the MAD Lions base, effectively launching its final assault on the Nexus, which quickly fell under the concerted pressure. The victory allows G2 to take advantage in the series.

Game 4

In the fourth set of the series, with the first match point for G2, MAD Lions chose a very aggressive strategy from the start, especially putting pressure on G2’s botlane. However, the rest of the G2 team held up well during this laning phase, with notable performances on the top side. Over 15 minutes into the game, MAD Lions put themselves in a good position for the rest of the game, securing a slight lead of 1k gold and securing two dragons, thanks especially to Supa who posted an impressive 7/0/0. While both teams were nearly even in terms of gold, MAD Lions seemed to have the advantage approaching the mid game.

However, at the 24th minute, a chaotic but decisive boatside team fight was brilliantly won by G2, culminating in a stunning pentakill from YiK. This achievement paved the way for G2 to secure their first win of the game. Armed with the Baron buff, G2 launched a massive assault on the enemy base through the botlane. Despite significant success, the team failed to finalize their attack and were forced to retreat. However, the game remained tight, with G2 managing to secure another Dragon and a new Nashor, strengthening their position. In the final moments of the game, a final team fight broke out, where G2 showed their superiority in teamfights by winning with authority. This victory in the fourth round confirmed G2’s victory in the LEC Winter Split with a final score of 3–1 against MAD Lions.

G2 Esports’ victory in the LEC Winter Split Playoff Finals represented a remarkable moment. Defeating MAD Lions by a convincing score of 3-1, G2 Esports not only retained their title, but also secured their place in the Mid-Season Invitational 2024, and dominated the region. MAD Lions KOI’s journey through the LEC Winter Split Playoffs has been quite the story. With a team made up of 4 rookies, MAD Lions KOI showed exceptional ability to compete at the highest level, highlighting the ability and promise of its young players. His rise through the Losers’ Bracket, overcoming every challenge and eliminating his opponents in succession, is a testament not only to his skill and determination, but also to his ability to learn and adapt quickly. Reaching the finals to face Europe’s best team, G2 Esports, is a remarkable achievement in itself, showing how quickly this team of fresh talent has progressed in European competition.

LEC Winter Split Playoff Schedule

3 February Saturday



finish BDS Team heretics playoffs

finish G2 Esports GIANTX playoffs

Sunday 4 February



finish SK Gaming Team spirit playoffs

finish MAD Lions KOI obsessed playoffs

Monday 5 February



finish BDS Team spirit playoffs

finish G2 Esports obsessive playoffs

Saturday 10 February



finish GIANTX MAD Lions KOI playoffs

finish Team heretics SK Gaming playoffs

11 February Sunday



finish G2 Esports BDS playoffs

Monday, February 12



finish Team spirit MAD Lions KOI playoffs

finish obsessive SK Gaming playoffs

Friday 16 February



finish obsessive MAD Lions KOI playoffs

Saturday, February 17



finish BDS MAD Lions KOI playoffs

18 February Sunday



finish G2 Esports MAD Lions KOI playoffs

LEC Winter Split Playoffs Tree

upper bracket



lower bracket



The grand finale

