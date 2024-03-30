Fuel: How to take advantage of the 100 euro discount at the pump to mark Total Energy’s 100th anniversary?

To mark its hundredth anniversary, the energy producer and supplier is offering its customers more than 20 million euros in discounts, including 100 euros for fuel.

A hundred years is worth celebrating. As TotalEnergies celebrates its centenary, the group led by Patrick Pouana is taking the opportunity to thank its customers with gifts including a 100 euro pump rebate.

The operation, announced on Télématin, was launched this Friday, March 29. But be careful, to take advantage of this benefit, you have to be quick: only the first 100,000 motorists who pick up the gun at the pump of the service station and spend 1,000 euros in the next three months will be able to benefit from it. Check for 100 euros or 10% off.

To avail it, you must also be a “Club Total Energy” card holder, which can be requested free of charge at the station.

100 euros for new customers

This commercial gesture is linked to other operations whereby TotalEnergies continues to maintain diesel and gasoline prices in France at 1.99 euros per liter for the whole of 2024, as recalled by our colleagues here. capital city.

The next 100,000 new customers of the energy contract will also be given a check of 100 euros, provided they “Subscribe for six months”, at least. At a time when electricity bills are on the rise, TotalEnergies’ offer will be a godsend for consumers.

Employees were also rewarded

Finally, the group’s employees will also be rewarded: the CEO has promised that each employee will receive 100 shares – listed at around 63 euros this Friday 29 March – on the condition that they stay with the company for five years.

The cost of this operation is estimated between 620 and 630 million euros, FigaroOr slightly more than 3% of the 19.9 billion euros in profits generated by TotalEnergies in 2023.