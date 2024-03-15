Frozen mince steaks sold in Lidl have been recalled across France for “risk of sensory impairment”.

Open your freezer. If you are a Lidl customer and have recently purchased frozen hamburger steaks from a reputable distributor, check that they are not L’étal du boucher brand hamburger steaks, which are sold in most stores nationwide. Indeed, the latter is collectively recalled after the discovery of “organoleptic deviations”, consumer recalls. The government website specifies that this meat can affect the senses if consumed.

If you have this FB 15% MG, minimum durability date till April 4, 2025.

Still according to the details provided by Rappel Conso, the health mark indicates code FR 43 190 003 CE. And finally, the lot was sold between January 17 and March 14, the government site further specifies. To find a list of related stores, simply follow this link. Similarly, you can consult the list of affected stores through this link.

Take the steaks back to the store

If you are in possession of the affected batch, it is strongly recommended that you no longer consume it. A conso recall then asks you to return it to the point of sale to request a refund and to destroy the product. The recall process runs until Tuesday, May 14, 2024. For more information, a telephone number has been set up for customers: 08 00 90 03 43.