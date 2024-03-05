From mosquito bites, he suffers from erections “that last for hours”.

This man suffered for 18 hours… doctors had never seen this.

An “out of the ordinary” medical case. For the first time, doctors specializing in nephrology discovered its appearance New feature In a 17-year-old adolescent who developed a spontaneous infectious disease Tiger mosquito bite. A young man from 5 days Without medical historywere admitted to the nephrology department from the Ouagadougou University Hospital Center in Burkina Faso, a stay during which he sufferedPriapism of abnormal duration. “For about 18 hoursHe presented “Soft”, non-painful and persistent erectionSpontaneous onset without any sexual arousal, any notion of trauma, or any precipitating factor prompts the healthcare team to seek a urological opinion. They describe in Journal of Urology Case Reports for March 2024. Due to the ice bag placed for 48 hours, the volume of the penis decreased completely and the penis returned to normal. without after effect. The patient was then monitored after 3 and 6 months: the corpora cavernosa (small reservoirs filled with blood that allow erection) were flexible and Erection was now normal. “To our knowledge, no such association has been previously described in the literature.“, insist the researchers, who want to deepen the link between dengue and priapism through additional studies.

A rare pathology

The infectious disease in question is dengue Asymptomatic in 50 to 90% of cases. According to Public Health France, the severe form presented by the young occurs in 1 to 5% of symptomatic cases. This is characterized by a rare form Sudden hemorrhagic fever He can do it Increase vessel permeability. “This vascular and hemorrhagic leak, when it occurs in the cavernous arteries, can pass directly through the cavernous artery and bypass the Helician arteries (which allow erection, editor’s note). with corpora cavernosa“, we learn in the report. This event Disrupts arterial blood flowcauses priapism”at high speed”. This Arterial priapism (which represents 5% of all priapisms) is a rare pathology that usually occurs after trauma to the lower perineum fall from horse or after penile surgery to treat impotence.