Frenchman Adam Siao Him Fa excites the audience with an extraordinary free program

Missing his short program entirely, the Habs put on a spectacular performance Saturday in Montreal to land on the podium.

Backflip, energy-filled impressive performance: Frenchman Adam Siao Him Fa, who missed his short program entirely two days earlier, thrilled the crowd at the world skating championships in Montreal on Saturday.

The reigning European champion, who arrived in Montreal full of hopes but finished only 19th after the short program, was awarded 206.90 points for her performance on Saturday.

The Frenchman also risked being penalized with several points by performing a spectacular backflip, an element that was nevertheless banned.

He was rewarded with a long ovation from the Canadian audience, all standing to salute the performance and his courage.

“I’m happy to get my revenge on the short program, that’s what I really wanted”The 23-year-old skater made the announcement shortly after her performance while the competition was not yet over.

“I was really angry yesterday, depressed after the short program. I wanted to finish this season well. It’s quite successful.”He added speaking “Best Performance” of his life.

Adam Siao climbs the podium at the Him Fa Worlds.

Minas Panagiotakis / AFP



Siao Him Fa was one of the strong men of the season, notably with two Grand Prix wins and a second European Championship title with Panache last January.

“Adam was very angry so we talked a lot and I tried to touch him”explained its choreographer Benoît Richaud.

“I told him: ‘It’s all in you. You just have to let it express itself. Believe in yourself and fight+”he said.

By evoking a back somersault, the choreographer felt it was necessary “Bring New Elements”.

“We need to be able to give the skater some freedom. We need to give them more space to create new things. The public is even more crazy about it.”

Also see – Blues: “Adrien Rabiot reacts after losing to Germany (0-2)