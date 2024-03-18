French team jersey revealed!

After Adidas a few days ago, it’s Nike’s turn to officially unveil the new outfits it’s decked out. The American brand, which includes Brazil and England, is always eagerly awaited by French fans. What will they think of the 2024 livery? An equipment manufacturer explained the process of creating its livery.

“Breathing new energy into the color direction of the 2024 kits, Nike’s design teams have taken a prismatic approach to refreshing each federation’s color palette. Called “Metaprism,” this year’s approach takes the Federation’s traditional colors and enhances them through the prism of light and movement. Each design pushes each federation’s color palette in a unique direction while maintaining the country’s aesthetic identity.”We can read in the press release.

Return to royal blue

The Blues home jersey therefore offers a lighter blue than previous years. “The France 2024 home jersey pays tribute to the team’s past greats. The oversized crest on the front of the jersey pays homage to the various French teams of the 1980s who united the nation. The collar features the tricolor as well as the unifying message and logo inside, ‘Our differences unite us’, uniting players and fans as they prepare to be welcomed onto the world stage. » Simple and efficient. The jersey will be worn for the first time next Saturday against Germany at the Groupe Stadium in Lyon-Dessins.

Away jersey is more original. “The France 2024 away jersey revives the classic style of the 1980s by paying tribute to the country’s various teams. The oversized crest is reminiscent of teams of the past. The thin stripes reflect the colors of the flag, changing subtly from blue to red. » The jersey will be used in the match against Chile on Tuesday 26 March at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

