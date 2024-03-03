French pole vaulter Margot Chevrier has suffered a fractured ankle joint

The French champion was taken out on a stretcher and put on oxygen after she competed in the final of the pole vault competition during the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow on Saturday. She will be operated on for the first time on Sunday.

Bitterly cold in Glasgow’s Emirates Arena. A rare incident of violence was witnessed on Saturday March 2 during the women’s pole vault competition in the Scottish city, theater of the World Indoor Athletics Championships. An incident that concerns the French champion, Margot Chevrier. In her first attempt of 4.65m, the Frenchwoman fell heavily in the final.

Margot Chevrier was carried out on a stretcher with a large splint in her left leg. After her first attempt at 4.65m, she returned to the track and let herself fall gently into the barrier. Stalled, rescuers came to his aid. The contest was stopped at 15′.

The 24-year-old triple French champion fell back into the pit, where her left leg became stuck. Emergency services immediately intervened, causing the competition to be interrupted for fifteen minutes, before Tricola was moved to a nearby hospital on a stretcher, accompanied by his parents and a doctor from the French Football Federation.’Athletics. Apparently in great pain, she had an oxygen tank to help her breathe.

The toll is heavy for Margot Xavier, just months before the Paris 2024 Olympics, as she suffers a compound fracture of her ankle. “First operation tomorrow morning, second in France”, she hinted on her Instagram account. French No. 1 in the pole vault this winter, Margot Chevrier was aiming for the Olympic Games minimum (4.73m). She had a jump of 4.66 meters this winter. French women want to be optimistic about the future: “It will take what it takes, Paris 2024 I will be there.”