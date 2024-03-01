French Cup. Stade Rennais keeps part of the recipe, Le Puy takes the offense

Puy Foot 43, National 2 Club, is bitter. In a post published on Facebook, its financial director Philippe Thibault expressed his displeasure at the fact that Stade Rennais had decided to keep part of the match revenue, namely €55,000. or an amount which allows the SRFC to cover its travel expenses. “So disappointed that the best club in Ligue 1 currently lowers itself to this, Auvergne Manager writes. For your information Mr. Pinault, your club has raised €370,000 in funding from the FFF since the start of the competition with Thursday evening’s win. An amateur club that does not have the right to play at home is not very nice to do! I let social media do the rest. »

Stade Rennais will respond with a press release

The red and black leaders decided not to make the same gesture as in the previous round in Sochaux (National), which retained most of the proceeds. If Stade Rennais intended to react to this exit with an official press release during the day, the lack of communication regarding the organization of the match (especially the choice of stadium, as Rozon Park was considered) did not go down well with him. management, as well as the reception at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium on Thursday evening and the incidents endured by some Rennes supporters whose cars were pelted near the stadium.

Also read this. Le Puy Foot – Stade Rennais. Rouge et Noir will be entitled The Promises of Spring