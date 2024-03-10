Free, will launch a surprising and nice little new feature for Freebox Display

A new version of the Freebox Connect app is available in beta on iOS. The operator tests the possibility “To flip the Freebox display when it’s hung on the wall.”

The Freebox Connect application allows you to manage WiFi easily and accurately thanks to many features, but also can monitor the status of Freebox equipment and check who is connected to your network. This is where Freebox Ultra subscribers can manage the box’s functionality (total sleep, shutdown, wake-up). In the new version 2.3 deployed yesterday by TesFlight on iPhones, Free is testing a useful new feature in a very specific situation: “We’ve added the ability to flip the display if you decide to hang your Freebox server on the wall”, the developers said. Freebox Ultra, Pop and Revolution are therefore concerned because this functionality was already present in Freebox OS, with the possibility of being able to force the orientation of the display to a “vertical” format instead of “horizontal”.

This update to Freebox Connect also adds a new menu that redirects to support in case of problems and offers tips for finding the app’s features. The general public version will be released very soon.

This article was reprinted on the Universe Freebox website