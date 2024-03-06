FREE PREDICTION OF AUCHAN AMIENS SUD PRICE
Canalturf.com Predictions
Encouraged by 4 as a newcomer, recently at Croisé-Laroche, The 8 Lemkelze de Niel (B. Rochard-photo) fis one of the candidates for success. The 9 The star of OrionTo repeat, and new Leo Dangueville, 2nd, whose coach is far from negative (see Itw Canalturf), will stand in his way.
Stephen Davey’s Choice
ZEturf.fr forecast
Place for 3 years… entry plate and well deserved in the can last month, Leo Dangueville Not to be underestimated with David Thomann at the helm, and even though Flemish Neil’s Lemkelze Just asking to know, that local Lord of the barn This gala on his land will fail to do well on the occasion of Wednesday, and other regional Untouchable, happily qualified this winter at Grosbois, looks decent too, we’ll give him a lot of credit. Better on the right, Orion’s Star A check can be landed by jumping on the right foot.
ZEturf.fr selection
Genybet.fr prediction
Unprecedented against highly inexperienced subjects. Almost everything is valid! Give us a sneaky bet Niels Lemkelze (8), which started very well. With progress, he can open his prize list. Just a primary reliable base for the race.
Genybet.fr selection
