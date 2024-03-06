Technology

FREE PREDICTION OF AUCHAN AMIENS SUD PRICE

Photo of Admin Admin54 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read

Stephen Davey - Journalist Canalturf.comCanalturf.com Predictions

Photo by Benjamin Rochard

Encouraged by 4 as a newcomer, recently at Croisé-Laroche, The 8 Lemkelze de Niel (B. Rochard-photo) fis one of the candidates for success. The 9 The star of OrionTo repeat, and new Leo Dangueville, 2nd, whose coach is far from negative (see Itw Canalturf), will stand in his way.

Stephen Davey’s Choice

foundation
8 Niels Lemkelz
9 Star of Orion
Regular odds
2 Leo Dangueville
7 Lulu des Karaokes
4 Lord Barnes
outsiders
1 Untouchable
5 Lumiodo
6 Ludo du Murier

Summary of Prognosis:

favorite
8 – Niels Lemkelz

to fall for something
9 – Star of Orion

A moment of madness
2 – Leo Dangueville

ZEturf.fr forecastZEturf.fr forecast

Place for 3 years… entry plate and well deserved in the can last month, Leo Dangueville Not to be underestimated with David Thomann at the helm, and even though Flemish Neil’s Lemkelze Just asking to know, that local Lord of the barn This gala on his land will fail to do well on the occasion of Wednesday, and other regional Untouchable, happily qualified this winter at Grosbois, looks decent too, we’ll give him a lot of credit. Better on the right, Orion’s Star A check can be landed by jumping on the right foot.

ZEturf.fr selection

No. the horse the driver
2 Leo Dangueville Thoman D.
8 Niels Lemkelz Richard B.
4 Lord Barnes Nicole Ch.
1 Untouchable DEVOUASOUX TAN.
9 Star of Orion Blewett J.

Genybet.fr prediction

Unprecedented against highly inexperienced subjects. Almost everything is valid! Give us a sneaky bet Niels Lemkelze (8), which started very well. With progress, he can open his prize list. Just a primary reliable base for the race.

Genybet.fr selection

No. the horse the driver
8 Niels Lemkelz Richard B.
2 Leo Dangueville Thoman D.
5 Lumiodo Bouvier R.
9 Star of Orion Blewett J.
4 Lord Barnes Nicole Ch.
1 Untouchable DEVOUASOUX TAN.
6 Ludo du Murier Senate JF
7 Lulu des Karaokes Lagadyuk F.
3 Looping Soledad KOUBICHE JÃ©R.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin54 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“We should be delighted that the French Mistral is breaking the Microsoft/OpenAI duopoly” (Marina Ferrari, Secretary of State for Digital)

1 week ago

Fans saddened by this shocking news!

February 2, 2024

Researchers discovered that not all fingerprints are unique and different

January 11, 2024

99% of people fail this logic test, so what about you?

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button