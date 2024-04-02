Free innovations on fiber networks with brand new, highly efficient solutions and have already been rewarded

Thanks to its infrared solution, Free manages to reduce maintenance requirements on its fiber networks by 45%, significantly reducing the travel of its technicians.

Infrabird is a new innovative solution for monitoring on-site interventions for FTTH infrastructure nodes based on IoT and NFC technology. Presented by Free on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month, the innovation was tested “In Meaux with all commercial operators, in partnership with Aginode, formerly Nexans Telecom & Data”Free announced on his Linkedin account last week.

With this new solution, deployed for 18 months, his teams were able to “Better remote monitoring of intervention planning and therefore access to network cabinets, reducing maintenance requirements by up to 45%”, assures the ISP. During the MWC, the European think tank IDATE, specializing in the digital economy, awarded the most innovative projects in terms of decarbonization. Free was awarded in the “Leading Sustainable Network Operators” category for this innovation that significantly reduces the travel of its technicians, thereby limiting their carbon footprint!

