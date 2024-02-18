Sports

Frank Hice “speechless” in face of Reims-Lens arbitration

“I am speechless when I see the images,” Lens coach Frank Hyes said in reference to Joseph Okumu’s tackle on Przemislav Frankovski during Sunday’s match at Reims (1-1) on match day 22 of Ligue 1.

The Kenyan defender was guilty of a very rough tackle that ended up on the Polish international’s right ankle and earned him a yellow card (52nd). Referee Benoît Millot was indeed called by video aid, but after seeing the images, he did not change his mind.

“When we see the images again, no one will suspect that it is a red card,” Haise added at a press conference. “I would have liked to expose the referee,” Artesian Koch said. “What should we do when VAR intervenes properly? Maybe shout out to the referees to get clarification,” he asked himself.

“Do we have to wait for a broken leg? What should you really expect? What more do you want? »

Frank Hice, Lance Coach

Not long ago, on the microphone of Canal+, Sang et al, the coach, was very angry, much less formal in criticizing the referee’s decision. “I think we won’t see the referees. Should we wait for a broken leg? What should you really expect? What more do you want? It is called by VAR, while in Nantes, our player has both legs on the knee, no fault, and no VAR. And then he might break his leg (…) I suspect he doesn’t want to break his leg, unless he can break it. So what are we waiting for? Let a broken leg work? VAR worked there. I want the referee to be able to explain. Can’t wait for the sound system… It might never happen, but I’d have a really hard time figuring it out. It happens every weekend, and not just for us. »

