Franck Ribery is already back!

In October 2022, Franck Ribery said goodbye to the world of football, shedding tears for his last appearance. At the age of 38, he decided to call it quits following fresh physical problems when he took up a final challenge with Salernita following a stint at Fiorentina following the end of his adventure under the colors of Bayern Munich. But a year and a half after hanging up his boots, the former France international is already talking about it again.

Ribery returns to Salerno

Indeed, according to information from Sky Sports, he will be on the verge of finding a place with Salerno, but this time as an assistant to coach Stefano Colantuno. Currently, the club is 11 points behind the first non-relegation team in Serie A. So he has to find the words to try to revive the crazy hope in a team with a crisis of faith. First mission accomplished for Franck Ribery!

Franck Ribery will not be away from the field for long! The former French international will return as an assistant coach at Salerno, the team he finished his career at.

