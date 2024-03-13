Francesco Calzo’s Crying Scandal

In a doubleheader against Barca, Francesco Calzona’s Napoli kept their place. In the first leg, the Italian champions were held to a draw at home (1-1). In the return match, despite conceding two goals in the first half, the Neapolitans did not give up. Early in the second half, the Italians could have even had a penalty to equalise. Entering the penalty area, Victor Osimhene’s leg was hooked by Pau Cubarsi. For Francesco Calzona, the penalty was clear:“Looking at the footage it looked like a penalty to me, I don’t understand how VAR doesn’t intervene in a situation like this at this level. It seems like a very clear sanction to me.”. The Italian coach has regrets at the end of the match but is optimistic for the rest of the season.

“We made a lot of mistakes and that’s something I don’t like at all. We only got it right for a limited time. We’re disappointed, but we have to start again: we have an important match in Milan on Sunday. We still have But there is room to qualify for the next Champions League, we have to dream about it, develop and win matches. There is still a lot to do.” He declared at the end of the meeting in a press conference.