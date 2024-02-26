France XV: “If players let go…” Guy Noves warns Blues coach Fabian Galthy, amid period of turmoil

necessary

The former boss of the French rugby team (2016-2017) gives his feelings on the crisis of results and confidence that the Blues of 2024 are coming through, hung at home by Italy on Sunday February 25 (13-13, 6 Nations tournament). .

Is Fabien Galthié still the man for the job? The Blues coach, in place since 2019, is currently going through the toughest period of his tenure.

After the brutal elimination of the World Cup in France (from the quarter-finals when the Blues were aiming for the world title), the tricolor suffered a heavy defeat against Ireland in Marseille to return during the 6 Nations tournament (38-17). ; And if they managed a narrow success in Scotland (20-16, day two), they experienced fresh disappointment, scraping away a draw that looked like defeat (13-13) against Italy in Villeneuve d’Esque on Sunday 25 February.

The question of the future of his position as coach has thus started to spark some debate. This Monday, February 26 evening, a rugby personality speaks out on the issue. Guy Noves, Blues boss between 2016 and 2017 (21 matches, 7 wins, 13 losses, 1 draw).

“I think it’s normal that he tries to maintain this unity that he built for X years” Parisian – in France today Former manager of Stade Toulouse (1993-2015) who won everything with “Roge et Noir”. “It would be wrong to blame the players, because otherwise it wouldn’t exist.”

Before issuing this warning: “If they leave him, it’s over. So, he had an interest in protecting them. Now, should we believe everything he says in his reactions? We believe what we want within limits. are, but I understand. His attitude. Now, by taking a few bowls, it puts your feet on the ground a little bit, but it weakens the whole staff.”

This Monday 26, Florian Greil, president of the French Rugby Federation, assured that Fabian Galthy “is not at all in danger”. Lotois is also under contract until 2027, FFR must, in the event of a dismissal, compensate him for the remaining three years of the contract. However, FFR’s accounts are in the red: according to Florian Grill, a deficit of around 40 million euros has accumulated over the past two years.