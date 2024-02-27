France wants to be “offensive” in the military components it delivers to the Jewish state

French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, acknowledged on Tuesday, the components could have been delivered until very recently. These were the “primary ingredients”, he added.

France wants to be “reprehensible” Regarding the delivery of components intended for Israeli military equipment, the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, confirmed on Tuesday February 27. The latter asserted that his services responsible for greenlighting these exports had recently issued unfavorable opinions.

In 2022, represented the export of components to Israel “15 million euros”either “0.2% of total transfer”Detailed Sébastien Lecornu. “Objectively, no arms relations with Israel”He noted that France and Israel were in competition “In numerous markets”.

However, the ingredients were able to be delivered till very recently, the minister admitted. That was about it “Primary Components”like “Ball bearings, glazing, cooling systems, potentiometers, pressure sensors”. “Typically, these are weapons that are intended to be re-exported from Israel to other customers”He assured.

Be “harder”.

Since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel, Sebastian Lecornu has asked for competent services “Being more rigorous in the way we question the use of these ingredients”. alone “Some were able to license” As for the Israeli Iron Dome, this defensive device allows interception of rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

“I don’t have all the latest elements, but the last opinions my ministry issued were adverse opinions”Underlined the Minister of Armed Forces. “It’s certainly to be reprehensible in this regard. All this, apparently in very clear dialogue with Tel Aviv.”