News

France wants to be “offensive” in the military components it delivers to the Jewish state

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read

French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, acknowledged on Tuesday, the components could have been delivered until very recently. These were the “primary ingredients”, he added.

published


Update


Reading time: 1 minute

French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, in Paris on February 21, 2024. (Mathilde Kaczkowski/Hans Lucas/AFP)

France wants to be “reprehensible” Regarding the delivery of components intended for Israeli military equipment, the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, confirmed on Tuesday February 27. The latter asserted that his services responsible for greenlighting these exports had recently issued unfavorable opinions.

In 2022, represented the export of components to Israel “15 million euros”either “0.2% of total transfer”Detailed Sébastien Lecornu. “Objectively, no arms relations with Israel”He noted that France and Israel were in competition “In numerous markets”.

However, the ingredients were able to be delivered till very recently, the minister admitted. That was about it “Primary Components”like “Ball bearings, glazing, cooling systems, potentiometers, pressure sensors”. “Typically, these are weapons that are intended to be re-exported from Israel to other customers”He assured.

Be “harder”.

Since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel, Sebastian Lecornu has asked for competent services “Being more rigorous in the way we question the use of these ingredients”. alone “Some were able to license” As for the Israeli Iron Dome, this defensive device allows interception of rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

“I don’t have all the latest elements, but the last opinions my ministry issued were adverse opinions”Underlined the Minister of Armed Forces. “It’s certainly to be reprehensible in this regard. All this, apparently in very clear dialogue with Tel Aviv.”

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

They warn of imbalances for the country’s economy

January 5, 2024

Poland assures Kiev of its support despite agricultural disputes

3 days ago

Elon Musk’s Starlink company has been accused of allowing Russian forces to use its satellites

2 weeks ago

Exclusive: The United States is maneuvering to avoid a serious crisis between Israel and Egypt

January 28, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button