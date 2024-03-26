France rejects installation of “Olympic village” for Saudi athletes in Les Invalides

The Gulf country asked the French government for the possibility of setting up its “Olympic Village” for four months in this central location of the capital.

During the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, there will be no Saudi “Olympic Village” in Les Invalides this summer. France has decided that Saudi Arabia will not base its athletes in this central location of the capital, Franceinfo has learned from the ministry. Tuesday 26 March confirmed the information of the Armed Forces, Europe 1.

Initially, Saudi Arabia asked the French government for the possibility of its athletes staying in Les Invalides, instead of the official Olympic Village inaugurated in late February, in the three municipalities of Saint-Denis, Saint-Auen and L’Île. -St Denis. France then imposed its conditions so that the Gulf country could settle on the site, which has a national institution specifically for invalids in the 7th arrondissement.

“A request was made by the Saudis to which the French authorities responded by making a whole series of guarantees. For the moment, there is no turning back.”Announced on RTL at the beginning of March, the Minister of Sports, Amélie Aude-Castera.

A section of the opposition condemned the project

This installation project was significantly criticized by a section of the opposition. Nathalie Sayre, LR deputy for Rhône, requested details from the government at the end of February on this “Olympic village” project in Les Invalides. “Saudi Arabia, although it is our ally, raises questions about respect for human rights, especially for women and the LGBT community”The parliamentarian was warned.

After this refusal by Paris, the question of the establishment of several dozen Saudi athletes during the Olympic Games (July 26-August 11) and Paralympic Games (August 28-September 8) remains unresolved.