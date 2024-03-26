Sports

France rejects installation of “Olympic village” for Saudi athletes in Les Invalides

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

The Gulf country asked the French government for the possibility of setting up its “Olympic Village” for four months in this central location of the capital.

published


Reading time: 1 minute

The lawn of Avenue de Breteuil, near Les Invalides, on May 31, 2023, in Paris. (Photo Olympic / NurPhoto / AFP)

During the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, there will be no Saudi “Olympic Village” in Les Invalides this summer. France has decided that Saudi Arabia will not base its athletes in this central location of the capital, Franceinfo has learned from the ministry. Tuesday 26 March confirmed the information of the Armed Forces, Europe 1.

Initially, Saudi Arabia asked the French government for the possibility of its athletes staying in Les Invalides, instead of the official Olympic Village inaugurated in late February, in the three municipalities of Saint-Denis, Saint-Auen and L’Île. -St Denis. France then imposed its conditions so that the Gulf country could settle on the site, which has a national institution specifically for invalids in the 7th arrondissement.

“A request was made by the Saudis to which the French authorities responded by making a whole series of guarantees. For the moment, there is no turning back.”Announced on RTL at the beginning of March, the Minister of Sports, Amélie Aude-Castera.

A section of the opposition condemned the project

This installation project was significantly criticized by a section of the opposition. Nathalie Sayre, LR deputy for Rhône, requested details from the government at the end of February on this “Olympic village” project in Les Invalides. “Saudi Arabia, although it is our ally, raises questions about respect for human rights, especially for women and the LGBT community”The parliamentarian was warned.

After this refusal by Paris, the question of the establishment of several dozen Saudi athletes during the Olympic Games (July 26-August 11) and Paralympic Games (August 28-September 8) remains unresolved.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Depay’s big boost for the offensive track

January 18, 2024

Mercato: Mbappé drops a bomb on PSG!

3 weeks ago

We know the (only) Ligue 1 club that has not requested the resignation of Antoine Gautier

2 days ago

Girondins de Bordeaux: Albert Ellis underwent an operation on his skull last night, his condition is worrying

February 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button