France – England: Blues score brilliant 80-metre to take advantage against English

To close the 2024 edition of the 6 Nations tournament, the French XV welcome England to Lyon’s Groupe Stadium, this Saturday 16 March at 9pm.

Having failed to shine during this 2024 tournament, France’s XV can console themselves against England this Saturday evening. Regaining the offensive animation against Wales (24-45) that made them the winning machine before the World Cup, the Blues have once again inspired that enthusiasm around their game.

The English, who were also gloomy at the start of the tournament, produced a great performance against Ireland last weekend (23-22) and reached Lyon.

This tussle between two teams who are finding their game promises to be crunchy again with second place in the tournament behind Ireland, winners of this afternoon’s encounter with Scotland (17-13) and hence this edition at stake.

For this meeting, Fabian Gathi and his staff relied on the same players who started the match against Wales at the Principality Stadium.