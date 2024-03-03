France 2 Cash investigation on “crisis profiteers” sows trouble among Innovi group employees in Montpellier

On France 2, a “cash investigation” attacked profits in the medical analysis sectors boosted by the Covid-19 crisis. The program aired on February 22 creates trouble for the employees of the Inovie Group and adds to their daily discomfort. A mobilization has been announced for this Tuesday, March 5 at the Innovi headquarters.

“Crisis keeps coming. Most French people suffer from it, but others benefit from it.”

With these words, Alice Lucet sets the tone for Cash Investigation Magazine, which airs on France 2 on Thursday February 22 at 9:10 p.m. What we want to show in this magazine produced by Claire Tesson “crisis profiteers”, It is the enrichment of certain companies behind the covid or the war in Ukraine.

Energy suppliers and laboratories in the viewfinder

In the viewfinder, energy suppliers and large medical analytics groups, including the Innovi Group, chaired by Labosud founder Jorge Ruiz in 2010. “At the beginning of Covid, each test was reimbursed €73, or 50 to 70% more expensive than in neighboring countries. Investment funds had a good deal and are increasingly present in the capital of large groups. ‘Medical Analysis”, Alice describes Lucette.

“The giant welcomes 70,000 patients across 600 sites and achieves over a billion turnover amid Covid.” It will then be offered to Innovi Biologists whose shares will be offered “Calculated at 320%, knowing that we each had €1 million shares, we ended up with over €3 million each. It’s like winning the lottery”, Testifies to one of them.

Meeting with management this Tuesday March 5 at Innovi headquarters

“Of the approximately 400 associated biologists, some are reinvesting. With the arrival of shareholders, and the end of PCR tests, management is moving towards profitability,” The reporter continues. EBITDA (earnings before interest and tax) in 2020 is already 27%. A rate that should reach 31% in 2025. Whatever it costs? “We’re a liberal group,” explains Jorge Ruiz, stopped in his parking lot. To an interview given to him, he replied “no”But sends a letter to the product in which it maintains it “In terms of number of employees, there is no problem with profitability”.

The group’s unions and employees reacted quickly. A deployment has been announced this Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m., at the Innovi headquarters in Montpellier. Unions want to hear from Jorge Ruiz to share their questions after the broadcast of the France 2 program and to denounce the growing anxiety associated with the search for profitability.