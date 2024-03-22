Fortnite will finally have a first-person mode later this year, but it won’t be coming to Battle Royale just yet

All the rumors are finally coming true

Something to look forward to: In its “State of Unreal” presentation at GDC 2024, Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite’s long-rumored first-person mode will finally arrive later this year. While Epic has previously added weapons that switch to first-person perspective when aiming, this is the first time the company has announced plans to add a full FPS mode to the game.

Unfortunately, the new feature won’t be part of the Battle Royale mode anytime soon. According to Epic, it will initially only be available in Fortnite Creative. Whether this will change in the future remains to be seen, but for now, Battle Royale gameplay will retain its third-person PoV.

Epic has long been rumored to add a permanent first-person mode to Fortnite. They started in 2020 when some players reported that the game had a glitch while playing, which gave them access to the first-person mode. Fortnite’s “Save the World” campaign already had an FPS mode at the time, so many expected the main version to get the feature as well. But as we all know now, that never happened.

Rumors about the FPS mode peaked again last year when popular leaker HYPEX claimed that a reliable source had informed that the new game mode would be coming to Fortnite as soon as possible. The feature was expected to arrive in a few weeks. Again, this never happened, with many players believing this would remain a white elephant for the foreseeable future. However, that’s all changed now with Epic officially confirming a first-person mode.

We’re coming to iOS and Android! A level playing field, accessible to all developers, on a true cross-platform store – with amazing games for everyone. pic.twitter.com/TUKlF8PI8A — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 20, 2024

Another big announcement from Epic this week is the imminent launch of its Games Store on iOS and Android. In an X post, the company confirmed that the Epic Game Store will soon expand to mobile stores and offer developers “a level playing field” that they enjoy on other platforms.

Currently, the store is only available on Windows and Mac, where Epic charges a 12% commission per transaction, while developers keep 88% of the revenue. That’s significantly less than the 30% fee that Google and Apple typically charge for titles on the Play Store and App Store.