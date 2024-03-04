Fortnite players are upset with Titan Event’s spoiling hand by ‘gregors’

Titan’s giant hand carrying Pandora’s box finally appeared in Fortnite. However, some players are not happy because “ sad » which spoils the mini-event experience.

After a series of earthquakes hit the island, some Fortnite players finally saw a giant Titan hand emerging from the ground, which was shown during the game’s latest mini-event.

What makes things even more interesting is that along with the hand comes a mysterious chest wrapped in chains. And ever since Hand of the Titan appeared, players have been curious about what kind of loot is inside the chest.

The problem is that opening it is no walk in the park. Players must work together to pull the chains holding the chest. However, since they have a huge amount of health, it is not easy to destroy them. And some players aren’t inclined to make the experience enjoyable.

Fortnite players complain about ‘grievers’ disrupting Hand of Titan events

As some Fortnite players acknowledged on Reddit and in posts on X/TwitterThis is the problem with the Hand of the Titan mini-event “ sad » (Includes players who intentionally tease others in the game). In fact, the latter shoots at other players instead of chains, making opening boxes more difficult than before.

Suggesting creating a mini-event outside of Epic Battle Royale mode, one player called the event ” Ridiculous ” He also mentioned that he had not yet reached that place without someone hitting him. He added : ” Not only that, but no one tries to take down this box “

In the comments, some players agreed with this point of view, sharing similar experiences of their games. One person wrote: “ So angry at this stupid Gregor. Me and about 6 players were shooting at him until two guys came and killed us “

Another user said that he couldn’t even participate in events in Team Rumble, because other players beat him repeatedly.

” They could have added a gun-free zone or something. I hate these kind of events in the main game mode. I tried to enjoy hitting the box, but people kept hitting me left and right », added another.

Despite the disappointment expressed by some players regarding the mini-event, some comments explained that Fortnite is a battle royale game, so players harassing others in the lobby shouldn’t come as a surprise.

