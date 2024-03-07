Fortnite on iOS: Despite DMA, Apple Blocks Epic Games’ Return

The “Apple vs. Epic Games” series continues, and the Apple brand doesn’t seem ready to bury the hatchet. American studios are behind the success of Fortnite In fact, its developer account has been canceled, dashing hopes of seeing the game return to iOS in Europe. The move comes as the new European Digital Markets Act (DMA) has just come into effect, imposing tougher rules on big tech companies like Apple to promote competition.

Hoping for iOS 17.4 and a new App Store

The deployment of iOS 17.4 raised expectations about opening up the iOS ecosystem to new alternative app stores. Epic Games, as a major potential competitor, was among those considering this opportunity to offer its own app store. However, those plans were thwarted by Apple’s cancellation of Epic Games’ developer account, highlighting the challenges third-party developers face in trying to access the app market on iOS.

The implementation of the DMA was expected to be a turning point for Europe’s mobile app industry, giving developers an opportunity to challenge Apple’s monopoly on the App Store. However, Apple’s desire to ban Epic Games from iOS goes against this new rule.