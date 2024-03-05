Fortnite may bring a big change with its Pandora’s Box, but it may not please some players

The arrival of Season 2 of Chapter 5 is imminent Fortnite, and Pandora’s Box recently appeared on an Epic Games product. With the departure last September of Donald Mustard, who was responsible for Vidya, Charlie Wayne took over as chief creative officer. It seems that the universe of the end of season 1 wants to be directed towards Greek mythology, with this mysterious box that raises many questions from the community. On March 3, players were able to attend a teaser event and made a great discovery!

A mysterious Pandora’s box and a big surprise

On March 3, a Titan arm emerged from the ground during a live event to announce the upcoming season. This hand had many chains, which held a box. Of course, fans concluded that this was a Pandora’s box that would be discussed very soon in Season 2. In just under 24 hours, the players managed to break the chains around this box. A whirlwind of fire came out, and Some had the good idea to jump in there To see what would happen. They did not expect to find out what the supposed bug was: it is possible to build in zero construction mode thanks to this Pandora’s box vortex!

Build in zero construction mode? It’s possible thanks to Pandora’s Box!

It was on social networks that Fortnite players shared their surprising discovery. Jumping into the vortex of the famous Pandora’s box, It will also be possible to build in zero build mode. To do this, they must kill NPCs to collect materials, and then begin construction. Fans of Epic Games are curious, and wonder how such a thing is possible. It also doesn’t seem like this feature was planned or even teased by the game’s developers.

“Going to Pandora’s Box Tornado allows you to build in Zero Build. You get building materials by defeating enemies (obviously only if the enemy is a bot), but there are probably other ways to build to get materials.” via @iFireMonkey



Fortnite has had a lot of bugs in the past, and Epic Games is doing its best to fix them as quickly as possible. Zero build mode may be temporarily unavailable to prevent this bug from recurring while it is fixed. Meanwhile, the upcoming season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 5 will be released on March 8, 2024 and will revolve around the theme of Greek mythology!