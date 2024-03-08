Fortnite Legends and Death: Longer Than Expected Maintenance, What Time Does Season 2 Start?

While Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 5 ends on March 8, 2024, the maintenance seems to be taking longer than expected… How long will we be able to access the servers to explore this Season 2, titled Myths and Mortals? ? We tell you everything!

This is something to delight gamers who are fans of it Fortnite ! The Battle Royale It has just ended its current season with much fanfare this March 8, 2024 at 6 am (French time). A date that players have known for a while if we look at the end date of the Battle Pass shown in the lobby. Epic GamesStill at the top of his game, he has already begun to qualify his new season Legends and Death. But when and what time should season 2 start?

Fortnite Myths and Mortals Trailer:

The new season was to start immediately, maintenance was to start at 9am (matchmaking disabled 30 minutes earlier). But the problem: According to the insider Shinabr, this maintenance seems a bit longer than expected. Servers should not be accessible for several hours.

BREAKING: Downtime will be several hours longer than expected 😔 “Due to this, downtime will be a few hours longer than usual” pic.twitter.com/WI9YPaJchL — Sheena (@ShiinaBR) March 8, 2024

And if not, what should we expect? Epic Games Revealed a lot of information on the subject. In this way we will be immersed in a theme around gods and mythical beings from all horizons, and where mythology and colossal statues promise to transform the arena. Fortnite In an epic battlefield.

All that’s left to do is wait for the maintenance to finish… Take control!