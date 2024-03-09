Fortnite has launched Season 2 of Chapter 5: Myths and Mortals. Find all the information!

For Fortnite, it’s time to open a new chapter! With mythology and morals, the famous battle royale takes us to Mount Olympus with a full set of powers. New weapons at stake.

Fortnite is clearly not done surprising us. A few hours ago, the theme and new features of the famous battle royale were revealed The second season of Chapter 5, called Myths and Mortals. You’ve got it: here, Epic Games takes us to Mount Olympus to enjoy both weapons – but also the battlegrounds of the Gods… Do you want to know what awaits you? Don’t move, the JV team gives you a simple and effective summary! let’s go

A Pandora’s Box has been opened on the island of Fortnite Battle Royale, prompting Olympus to intervene in the fight. Hades, storm king Zeus, and other legendary gods are the new masters of the place, and they’re angry. To make matters worse, they brought their powers and their weapons. Turn their mythical arsenal against them in Chapter 5 – Season 2: Myths and Mortals – Epic Games (via press release)

New weapons

So… what is the new arsenal in this update? Already, players will be able to have fun with various abilities including God Lightning of Zeus (Get up in the air and throw 3 lightning bolts), Wings of Icarus (fly up and run over your opponents) or else Chains of Hades (Available later this season). As for the rest of the cast – Cerberus, Hades, Artemis – they each have the right to a powerful signature weapon. But that’s not all. Along with Myths and Mortals, Fortnite 2 also welcomes new weapon modifications, the Thermal Scope (twice as powerful as average) and the Acceleration Foregrip, which increases movement speed when you’re aiming.

New locations and skins

As good news never comes alone, your Olympic battles will take place in a variety of new locations, such as Mount Olympus, the “Grim Gate” (the gate leading to the Underworld where Cerberus awaits you), the Underworld itself, and the “Brawlers” battlefield”. , a battleground. Of course, the exclusive costumes for the Battle Pass are included – along with all the gods mentioned above and Aphrodite, Poseidon, Medusa. “You can buy the Myths and Mortals Pass for 950 V-Bucks, then earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks as you progress through the pass.”, Epic Games explains to us on its site. Everything will be available in France tonight, the night of March 8-9, 2024.