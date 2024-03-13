Fortnite fans have been asking for this feature for a long time, it’s finally in the game and will allow you to further personalize your avatar!

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 started a few days ago, and players can discover mythological legends like Zeus and Hades and their new Olympian powers, as well as new environments. New features that should make players happy, but Epic Games still has a few surprises for us. The much anticipated feature will appear soon.

Even more style

In Chapter Two of Season 4, the developers added new cosmetic equipment to Battle Royale: the Hollow-Back Back Bling, a piece that is placed on your back, and which can display emoticons. till now, The choice of which emoticons you wanted to display was limited, but that will change.

As reported by a user on Reddit, he discovered that the object can be equipped with all possible emoticons very soon, and therefore which are especially animated. An update that has delighted players since Holo-Back Back Bling will no longer be as limited as before.

When it was released, players complained a little, because according to them, this limitation was not clearly indicated in the selection of emoticons. They also felt cheated, and some regretted spending V-Bucks on the item. Apparently, Epic Games learned from its mistake, and therefore decided to rectify the situation, finally giving the community what it wanted.

Hyped players!

Unsurprisingly, players quickly expressed their joy in the comments below the release.

“Finally!”

“I hope this happens on Skins at some point.”

“I never thought Halloween Hollow Back Bling would be seen as a day exclusive for a while. I’m really happy to see EPIC add this feature to the original.”

So a little addition can really make a difference. It remains to be seen if Epic will expand the functionality to skins, as some players are hoping.