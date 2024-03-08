Fortnite: Divine Image and Teaser Trailer for Season 2 Myths and Mortals Chapter 5

After three good months of existence, it will be time to say goodbye Season 1 Subversion No Chapter 5 No Fortnite. There has finally been some movement in recent days Battle Royale with Appearances and QuestsodysseyA titanic hand emerges from the bowels of the island and its opening Pandora’s Box That she was holding. In addition, three teaser visuals have been posted of the same number of deities that will appear this Friday. Do not hesitate to take a look at our article detailing all this to understand everything. With less than 24 hours to go before this launch Season 2, Epic Games Initially released a promotional picture that really warmed us up And sets the tone for what awaits us.

So calling will be necessary in this season Legends and Death In EnglishWhich will therefore revisit Greek mythology with a twist Battle RoyaleIncluding gods do not hesitate to use firearms New submachine gun and assault rifle. The French name will this time be a simple translation, ie Legends and mortalsThanks for the tab in the gameBecause yesterday’s visual was not even published on social networks in our language…

In the center of the scene, therefore, we already find three letters irritatedwith which everyone is associated Zeus, Hades And AphroditeEven if there are names in the universe Fortnite can be improved. In addition to these three, we find on the left side the skin No Poseidonwho appears to be God instead Slurp Only the oceans…and who is undoubtedly being chased by two hounds CerberusLocated a little to the side. is on the right Artemis On a classy glider Shaped like a huge arc. Not far behind, that is Bananas which comes to embed itself with it Legendary Gladiator skin Meanwhile published a few years ago Season 6 No Chapter 2. However, a giant statue sits in the background and represents Ares.

In calculation, this gives seven possible outfits for the future Battle pass. Compared to the teasing of constellations on Pandora’s BoxSo it’s missing Jellyfish. Will it then be a “secret” outfit to unlock during the season instead of a collaboration? It will be surprising, but appreciated by part of the community. As for the setting, we are curious to know if there will be any real explanation regarding the transformation of the island.

But that’s not all, because Cinematic trailer for Legends and mortals was broadcast or at least part ofusing song God will cut you off done by here Big story music. She shows us Artemis Jenny has an obscure character in her telescope, accompanied by the aforementioned two hellhounds. Then we find out there the skin NoAres, which attacks players. It is interesting to note that he fights using a blade attached to his forearm like a certain one Ghost of Sparta. Finally, the last shot suggests that we will be able to use electricity Zeus ! Between the season’s name and this few seconds of video, we wouldn’t be surprised if the struggle is pure and simple to free humans from these divine beings. Pandora’s Box.





Finally, know if the current Battle pass This will end on Friday at 8:00 AM, It is only at 9:00 that the maintenance for the 29.00 update will begin. We will provide updates on all new features later in due course.

