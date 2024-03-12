Fortnite – Chapter 5, Season 2 – Simply Divine?

A new season and new joy in perspective. So let’s take stock of the previous season’s end and the new season’s contributions.

We can say that until the end, we had quite a bit of quests, bonuses and when I say it, you see me like Jingoro with a slice of pizza in his hand: Ninja Turtles! Being purchasable characters in the game store and not content with being NPCs in April, we were entitled to a completely exclusive pass dedicated to the world of Scale Knights. So, in addition to Master Splinter appearing in the sewers, we also had the return of pizza but as a bonus the arrival of cargo and items made in TMNT with our hero’s weapons! And I can tell you that slapping people with nunchaku, sass, katana or sticks is a big deal. For exclusive passes like the Star Wars or Jujutsu Kensei Pass, we have a character unlocked upon purchase: Shredder! The iconic turtle enemy comes with a batch of cool cosmetics like a pizza backpack, an airship glider or special turtle emotes! As a bonus, quests that result in some will earn a Krang Backpack to shine in society.

All in marble!

Speaking of “society,” we had one last big discovery moment with Extraction. It was necessary to go mainly on the asses of the Society and especially of their four big heads (Valeria, Montague, Nisha and Oscar). Not always easy since it’s only once per game and you don’t get kills stolen or killed behind your back by those who want to do the same as you. The result is a little wallpaper with our Avenger Jones Peele vacating, it almost brought tears to our eyes!

It’s “just” the front door!

And to end the season with just a little extra XP, Mosaic Quests have arrived to run the map through a mysterious search for mysterious pills. But the point, a little unclear at first glance, took the shape of a huge hand coming out of the ground with hands clasped to the chest! Opening the chest, Pandora’s Box released a whirlwind of fire that Shang Tsung could spell out!

So, we’ve started a new business on a new season and do we have tears of joy? Side, conspiracies, legends and gods are in place!

As much as I want to swim in the Seine there!

The locations have changed and moved out to Hazy Hillside and Ritzy Riviera. One was sanded down, the other was often overlooked so it was time for the underworld, the kingdom of Hades, and Mount Olympus, the domain of Zeus. If Pandora’s Box didn’t alert you, know that the new season is under the sign of mythology! The underground is a pretty desolate place but the water of the Styx allows us to have skulls floating around us and all we can do is symbolize Dash. Olympus is beautiful but more classic in its architecture. But it makes you want to hang out there.

By the power of the ancestral skull!

So the weapons are updated and in addition to my very expensive armor/pistol shelf, I have a nice sniper rifle (Hunter DMR) that allows me to put several bestos before reloading. But a very tough pump shotgun that still has a small magazine to avoid overuse. But above all we have the wings of Icarus which can fly far and possibly pounce on enemies. Well… I admit my aim for landing leaves something to be desired but it is a good tool to traverse the map. More aggressive, more powerful, little known: Zeus’ lightning. If you’ve ever used Deku’s Kamehameha or Fist, it basically works the same. Subtlety, we fire three lightning bolts from the top of our BG brake! On the gameplay side, medallions have been replaced by dice. Clearly, it works the same way: we defeat our master and reveal our status to us in exchange for power. For example, if you beat Cerberus, you’ll have the agility aspect to dash with ease!

Ready to hunt with Artemis?

So, I’m talking about Cerberus so let’s move on to the pass and its guest! We have a pass that I have an equal level of appreciation for, roughly 50/50. Thus, we have a “divine” casting with Medusa having a specific character but where Artemis is very generic. Likewise, I was expecting more from Aphrodite who looks classy with her wings in the launch video but lacks the love and seduction side in my opinion. Cerberus has potential, I like it but it lacks a bit of brutality in my opinion. For example, he can hang his motorcycle glider instead of hanging down. But luckily Hades provides some time with his weapons and his class. Poseidon will smile at Slurp fans who recognize the wink. As for the Giga class, Zeus on the other hand, my fanboy side was instantly attracted to its looks. The guest avatar for his part is Korra from The Last Airbender. I would have liked Aang but Korra is a nice addition, even if it’s a little weird to see a young woman with a gun.

Editorial team on a war footing!

In summary, we are delving into the history and mythology of the game. To continue and I will try to dig it all up and take the editorial team with me.