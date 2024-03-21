Former police officers have been convicted of torturing 2 black men in Mississippi

Two Mississippi police officers were sentenced to 17.5 and 20 years in prison for torturing two black men they came to arrest. An outburst of violence of rare brutality.

An ordeal that lasted 90 minutes. On January 24, 2023, the US Former sheriff’s deputies Hunter Elward and Jeffrey Middleton in Rankin County, Mississippi, were called by a woman who had seen “suspicious activity” by black men living on a neighboring property. Once there, the police arrested Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker. What followed was a scene of unbearable violence.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, the two officers handcuffed the young men, sexually assaulted them with sex toys and shocked them with a Taser before beating them. Hunter Alvard eventually shot Michael Jenkins in the mouth and left him bleeding helplessly on the sidewalk. A torture scene that lasted 90 minutes.

After the rest of this announcement

When they returned to the station, the two officers “conceived a false story to cover up their misconduct” and presented “false evidence” to support their version. But the furor among Mississippi residents following the story of the two victims forced the FBI to investigate the matter. They then had to face the lies of a joint body of police and professionals. “They betrayed the public trust,” the public prosecutor said.

After the rest of this announcement

“I hate myself for this”

Arraigned in federal court in Mississippi on Tuesday March 19, both men pleaded guilty to 16 charges against them. “I hate myself for this. I accept my responsibility,” Hunter Elward said before apologizing to his victims, according to a hearing report by WAPT. He was sentenced to 241 months or almost 20 years in prison. His accomplice, Jeffrey Middleton, was sentenced to 210 months in prison, or 17.5 years.

Michael Jenkins said he was “pleased” with the sentence and that the former officers who tortured him “got what they deserved.” Eddie Parker said he “forgave” Jeffery Middleton, but not Hunter Alvard. “No, because if he hadn’t been caught, he would still be doing the same thing,” he said, “always (defending) justice and what is right.”

After the rest of this announcement

After the rest of this announcement

“This is an important day for accountability for police brutality, not just in Mississippi, but everywhere in America,” said the victim’s advocate.